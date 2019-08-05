US and China will not likely reach a trade deal this year, says former ambassador

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's yuan just weakened to an important level against the...

The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Futures point to Dow opening more than 250 points lower amid...

Futures on Sunday evening pointed to an opening decline of more than 250 points for the Dow Jones Industrial Average at Monday's open.

India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown

India's government on Monday revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.

Hong Kong's leader says the city is verging on 'a very dangerous...

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, spoke with the news media on Monday amid a general strike and following another protest-filled weekend.

Europe's brain drain is getting worse — so some countries are...

Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries are proposing radical tax incentives for young people, as part of a drive to stem the flow of skilled workers to Western EU...

HSBC reportedly plans to cut jobs after CEO John Flint's...

HSBC plans to cut thousands of jobs through layoffs and attrition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump reportedly overruled advisors in decision to slap tariffs...

Virtually everyone present at an Oval Office meeting objected to Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

29 dead in less than 24 hours: Shootings in Texas and Ohio spark...

Americans barely had time to process the scale of the tragedy on the nation's southwestern border when violence struck another community, more than a thousand miles away from...

Trump says mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton are a 'mental...

The president said he would make a statement on the shootings Monday. Trump said he has spoken to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and members of...

Chinese demand for travel to see 'relentless' growth despite...

Outbound Chinese travel is set to continue to grow strongly in spite of the U.S.-China trade war, says group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, James Riley.

Hong Kong protesters seek to shut down city with general strike

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.

Millions of barrels of Iranian crude in Chinese ports could...

Oil could fall by $5 to $7 a barrel if China were to draw down these stored barrels, one expert told CNBC.

World Politics

US and China will not likely reach a trade deal this year, says former ambassador

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • There's been "a deterioration in trust and communication" between Washington and Beijing, says Frank Lavin, U.S. ambassador to Singapore from 2001 to 2005.
  • After President Donald Trump's threat to slap 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods, it's unlikely that the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal this year, says Lavin.
VIDEO3:0803:08
The trade war is 'unlikely' to be resolved soon: Ex-US ambassador
Street Signs Asia

The latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China has reduced the chances that both sides could reach a trade deal this year, a former American diplomat said on Monday.

Negotiations between Washington and Beijing appeared to be progressing well until U.S. President Donald Trump shocked markets in May by hiking tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Talks subsequently broke down and had resumed last week before Trump again threatened to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.

Trump's latest actions are "a step away from a solution," said Frank Lavin, U.S. ambassador to Singapore from 2001 to 2005. He added that it's "unlikely" both sides would reach a deal by the end of this year.

"This tariffs war has gone on for over a year, so you see a deterioration in environment, a deterioration in trust and communication," Lavin, who's now chief executive at business consultancy Export Now, told CNBC's "Street Signs."

Export Now is a company founded by Lavin to help consumer brands expand in China

VIDEO3:3703:37
Liesman: Tariffs will result in weaker economic growth
Squawk on the Street

Since the trade war started last year, Washington has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of U.S. imports from China. Beijing retaliated by slapping elevated levies on billions of dollars of American products that it buys.

In recent months, however, tensions between the two economic giants went beyond trade and into areas such as technology and security. In particular, the U.S. placed Huawei on a blacklist which made it more difficult for the Chinese tech giant to do business with American companies.

US presidential election

Despite Trump's tariff threat, some analysts have predicted that the president still wants a deal with China — because that could help him win a second a term in the White House.

Many analysts have said a large part of Trump's re-election chances hinge on the strength of the U.S. economy. An escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute would derail the American economy, said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at Australian investor AMP Capital.

"Recessions and rising unemployment have historically killed the re-election of sitting presidents (Hoover, Ford, Carter and Bush senior) and for this reason we remain of the view that a deal will ultimately be reached," Oliver wrote in a Friday report.

Still, trade tensions "could still get worse before it gets better, and the risks have gone up as China may be waiting till after the election," he added.

Lavin said Trump's rhetoric has made it hard for Beijing to agree to a deal without appearing like it's on the losing end. "When he is publicly triumphant, when he publicly is chastising, publicly finger pointing, he's not giving them space."