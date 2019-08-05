Victoria's Secret owner L Brands is losing its marketing chief

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep....Politicsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stocks had their worst performance of 2019 on Monday as trade fears roiled the major averages, and experts are split on what's next.Trading Nationread more
Victoria's Secret owner L Brands is about to lose its chief marketing officer Edward Razek, who's pushed the retailer's sexy image as long as he's been there since the early 1980s.
L Brands CEO Les Wexner said in an internal memo circulated to staff, which was obtained by CNBC, that Razek told him a few weeks ago he wanted to resign in August.
Ed Wolf, SVP of brand and creative at L Brands, is set to serve as interim head of brand and creative, reporting to Wexner, the memo said. Bob Campbell, VP of creative at Victoria's Secret, is set to serve as interim head of creative at Victoria's Secret, "while we review how to transition Ed's work," Wexner said.
The memo also included commentary from Razek, who wrote: "With the exception of Les, I've been with L Brands longer than anyone. ... But all good things must and do, inevitably, come to an end."
An L Brands spokesperson declined to comment beyond the memo.
Razek's departure comes as Victoria's Secret has been losing market share and facing backlash as more women steer clear of its over-the-top lingerie and marketing around sexiness, using models with unattainable figures to sell the bras and underwear.
Meantime, ratings have been falling off for its annual fashion show, which it won't be broadcasting anymore on network television.
Razek caused more uproar on social media last year when he said in an interview with Vogue that the Victoria's Secret fashion show shouldn't include transgender models — because the event is supposed to be "a fantasy." He later apologized.
Victoria's Secret just recently brought in its first openly transgender model. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio posted on her Instagram account last week a photo of herself backstage at a Victoria's Secret photo shoot.
Furthermore, CEO Wexner has been scrutinized recently for his reported ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who's been said to exploit underage girls. L Brands has since hired outside counsel to review the company's relationship with Epstein. It's said it doesn't believe Epstein "was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company."
L Brands shares are down about 27% from a year ago.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Razek's pending resignation on Monday evening.