5 things to know before the stock market opens

1. Dow is poised to recover some losses from the worst trading day of the year

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, August 5, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were indicating a bounce at Tuesday's open on Wall Street after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 767 points, or 2.9%, on concerns about the U.S.-China trade war also becoming a currency war. When futures trading opened Monday evening, the sharp losses were continuing. But around 3:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures turned positive as investors took solace in China allowing its currency to rise, setting it below 7 yuan per dollar, after letting it to drop Monday to its lowest level in more than a decade. The Dow, looking to break a five-session losing streak, was 6% below its record high as of Monday's close.

2. China blasts the US after Trump labels Beijing a currency manipulator

Banknotes of Renminbi arranged for photography on July 3 2018 in Hong Kong. S3studio | Getty Images News | Getty Images

China's state newspaper accused the United States of "deliberately destroying international order," one day after President Donald Trump's administration branded Beijing a currency manipulator in their rapidly escalating trade war. The Treasury's "currency manipulator" declaration was the first such designation in 25 years all the way back to the Bill Clinton presidency. China also confirmed earlier reports that it was suspending the purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

3. Mortgage rates hit November 2016 lows

A "For Sale" sign is seen in front of a home on May 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Escalating trade-war tensions sent investors rushing to the relative safety of the bond market late last week, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which mortgage rates loosely follow, down sharply. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.7% on Friday, the lowest since November 2016, according to Mortgage News Daily. That rate will likely dip even lower, if bond yields continue to fall. The drop last week meant that 8.2 million 30-year mortgage holders could likely qualify for a refinance and save at least 0.75% off their current interest rate by doing so, according to Black Knight, a mortgage software and analytics company.

4. Four former Fed chairs call for independent central bank

A trader looks on as a screen shows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 31, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in an extraordinary joint commentary for The Wall Street Journal. "We are united in the conviction that the Fed and its chair must be permitted to act independently and in the best interests of the economy, free of short-term political pressures and, in particular, without the threat of removal or demotion of Fed leaders for political reasons," stated the op-ed, signed by Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen.

5. Apple invites first customers to apply for its credit card

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. Noah Berger | AFP | Getty Images

After months of anticipation, Apple has invited some select customers to apply for its Apple Card. CEO Tim Cook previously said during its third quarter earnings call that the new credit card, released in partnership with Goldman Sachs, would be out in August. The Apple Card is part of Apple's broader push to expand its services business and boost its services revenue from its 1.4 billion active Apple devices. For Goldman, it's an opportunity to expand its reach into retail banking. Mastercard will be providing the payment network for the Apple card.