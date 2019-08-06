Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Cigna, Northrop Grumman & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Morgan Stanley said it sees Ford shares as a "buying opportunity" driven a product mix "enhancement" amongst other things.
"Our upgrade is driven by three main factors: (1) restructuring actions (particularly in Europe); (2) strategic actions (VW partnership, deconsolidation of Mobility, emerging EV plan); and (3) product mix enhancement (new utilities, new F-150, exiting cars). We view the reset of FY19 expectations following 2Q results and a 3-month low in the shares as a buying opportunity."
Read more about this call here.
Bernstein said in its upgrade of the health insurer that synergies are likely to drive earnings per share higher in the future.
"We are increasing our price target and rating on CI based upon our conviction on 2021 EPS driven by deal synergies and its low valuation, which we believe offset our LT concerns on policy risks and strategic position. "
Morgan Stanley said the aerospace and defense technology company is "well-positioned" due to its high-end technology focus amongst other things.
"Best long-cycle play. We believe NOC is well positioned given its longer duration capability and high-end technology focus, inflecting revenue and margins, portfolio shaping potential (via Technology Services), and an easing investment cycle that supports one of the highest FCF yields come 2021 at ~8%. We upgrade to OW and establish a PT of $418 (~22% potential upside), using a comparable multiple to LMT (at ~16x) on our above-consensus 2021 FCF forecast of ~$26. "
Nomura initiated the cyber security company as buy and said it saw positive signs of emerging growth.
"While in the midst of a major business transformation away from physical appliances toward subscription software, FEYE has managed to maintain positive top-line growth and reach profitability. Although we anticipate another year of headwinds from declining appliance revenue, we see strong signs emerging of underlying recurring revenue growth, which may be the catalyst to drive overall top-line revenue growth into the low double digits, after several years of stagnant mid-single-digit growth. "
UBS downgraded the beverage maker and said valuation was "fair."
"We believe that AB InBev is on track to deliver organic sales growth towards the upper end of European Staples, with an improved balance between volume and price mix. We have a Neutral rating as we expect profit growth to slow sequentially from Q3 given the phasing of costs and lack of incremental cost synergies, and we see no upside to consensus estimates. With the shares having already re-rated to a Staples average multiple, we now view valuation as fair rather than attractive. "