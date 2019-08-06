Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Cigna, Northrop Grumman & more

UBS downgraded the beverage maker and said valuation was "fair."

"We believe that AB InBev is on track to deliver organic sales growth towards the upper end of European Staples, with an improved balance between volume and price mix. We have a Neutral rating as we expect profit growth to slow sequentially from Q3 given the phasing of costs and lack of incremental cost synergies, and we see no upside to consensus estimates. With the shares having already re-rated to a Staples average multiple, we now view valuation as fair rather than attractive. "