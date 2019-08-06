Asia shares tumble, with Japan falling almost 3%

Asia markets opened lower on Tuesday as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to new American tariffs.

President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. is putting 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plunged 2.87% just after the open, while the Topix index fell 2.77%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi dropped 2.33%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.32%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 0.63%.

The Tuesday session in Asia followed overnight declines on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 700 points, the S&P 500 dropped nearly 3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.5%. It was the worst percentage drop for all three indexes this year.