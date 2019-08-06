Cramer: Don't break these rules if you want your stock portfolio to make money

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday called out investors that he says broke a handful of rules in after-hour trading.

The "Mad Money" host shined a light on big tech stocks that were sold off after Monday's 4 p.m. market close by as much as $10 under their 9:30 a.m. opening share prices the next day.

"These sellers ended up fleeing at the worst possible moment. They violated every rule in the book," Cramer said. "I don't want you to repeat their mistakes, so let's go over everything these dopes did wrong."

Apple, he noted, traded for $186 in the after market though it opened Tuesday's session above $196. Microsoft sold for $126 and Facebook sold in the mid-$170s the evening prior, but their stocks started Tuesday at $133.80 and $183.69, respectively, he added.

Those moves followed the worst trading day of 2019 when Wall Street reacted to reignited tensions on the U.S.-China trade front. The five most valuable U.S. companies in Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook all lost a sum of $162 billion in value, CNBC reported.

Cramer spent days prior telling viewers not to panic, wait and see how China would respond to President Donald Trump's threat to tack on new tariffs and prepare to start new positions in the market. The U.S. called China a currency manipulator for letting the yuan drop below a key level before the country's central bank increased the yuan's strength on Tuesday.

"These things wouldn't [have] keep happening if investors would simply stick to disciplines," the host said. "That's the whole point of having rules, so you can fall back on them when you're too overwhelmed with emotion to think rationally."