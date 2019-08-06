Cramer Remix: Tariffs will not send the US into recession

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that the U.S.-China trade war will not lead the American economy into a significant decline in economic activity.

The "Mad Money" host, who has generally been in favor of a tough trade policy with the economic powerhouse, says he is "more sanguine" about the ongoing tensions in efforts to force the Chinese government to make concessions on the trade front.

However, he has not been a fan of President Donald Trump's method of diplomacy by tweet.

"We are not going into recession, people. We're not because the tariffs are not going to do that," Cramer said. "We have too much steam to fold."

Private industry in China has found itself in rough waters due in part to the number of American businesses that have relocated operations out of the country in the wake of the trade war. Many of those U.S. companies are trying to avoid the existing 25% tariff on imports from China. Trump is threatening to tack on another round of tariffs starting Sept. 1 that would in effect place duties on all goods sent to the U.S from China.

The Chinese economy slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest posting since 1992, CNBC reported in July. The Chinese government has retaliated with tariffs of its own and by reducing the amount of crops it purchases from U.S. farmers. Tariff costs are often passed on to consumers via higher sticker prices on products.

The two countries traded about $737 billion worth of goods and services in 2018 with $558 billion of that being shipped from China to the U.S., according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"We've got a strong job market, incredibly low inflation, plentiful natural resources. China's facing a mass exodus of jobs thanks to the tariffs and their economy was already fragile," Cramer said. "At the end of the day, we don't need to make a deal. However, I think that's actually a bad and unnecessary outcome … [but] it's still not going to wreck our whole economy."