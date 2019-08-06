FDA threatens criminal action against Novartis over faulty data used in application for $2.1 million gene therapy

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollarMarketsread more
Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.Marketsread more
The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.US Marketsread more
America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...Politicsread more
The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...Politicsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.Economyread more
The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...Politicsread more
Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...Evolveread more
The Food and Drug Administration is threatening to take criminal action against Novartis, saying Tuesday the drugmaker used data it knew was inaccurate in its application for a $2.1 million gene therapy that was approved in May.
"On June 28, following the FDA's approval of the product, the agency was informed by AveXis Inc., the product's manufacturer, about a data manipulation issue that impacts the accuracy of certain data from product testing performed in animals submitted in the biologics license application and reviewed by the FDA," Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
AveXis is the gene therapy subsidiary of Novartis. The FDA said the gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy should remain on the market, even while it's still assessing the situation.
"The agency will use its full authorities to take action, if appropriate, which may include civil or criminal penalties," Mark added.
Novartis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S.-traded shares of the Swiss drugmaker tumbled 3.6% in early afternoon trading. Biogen, which also produces a spinal muscular atrophy treatment, was up about 1%.
In May, the FDA approved Novartis' gene therapy, making it the world's most expensive drug. The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality that affects one in every 11,000 births.
At the time, Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless lauded the approval, saying that it marked "another milestone in the transformational power of gene and cell therapies to treat a wide range of diseases."
In a tweet Tuesday, Sharpless said the agency relies "on truthful scientific data to make regulatory decisions, and we take the issue of data integrity very seriously."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.