Ex-US ambassador to China: Waiting until the 2020 election for a trade deal hurts both sides

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Marketsread more

Dow rises more than 100 points in rebound from worst day of the...

Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar

Marketsread more

The market has further to fall before the selling subsides, chart...

Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.

Marketsread more

The stock market is exactly where it was one year ago

The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.

US Marketsread more

Gun control isn't as risky for Democrats as it used to be

America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...

Politicsread more

House Democrats ask National Archives for Brett Kavanaugh's White...

The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...

Politicsread more

Nomura: A second market sell-off could be 'Lehman-like'

Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Take-Two Interactive,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Fed's Bullard: Let's see what the rate cut did before approving...

Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.

Economyread more

Sarah Palin's defamation suit against NY Times resurrected by...

The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...

Politicsread more

How Disney's CEO Bob Iger revitalized an iconic American brand

Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...

Evolveread more

FDA threatens criminal action against Novartis over faulty data...

Shares of the Swiss drugmaker tumbled 3.6% in early afternoon trading Tuesday.

Health and Scienceread more
Markets

Ex-US ambassador to China: Waiting until the 2020 election for a trade deal hurts both sides

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • "American consumers are at risk. Chinese workers, their businesses are at risk," says ex-diplomat Gary Locke.
  • "We need to have a reset. We need a pause. We need to get people back to the negotiating table," he adds.
  • The China tariffs are "costing American households anywhere from $800 to over $1,000 per year," Locke says.
VIDEO5:4805:48
Former ambassador to China Gary Locke on progress toward a trade deal
Squawk Alley

Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke told CNBC on Tuesday that waiting until the 2020 election for a trade deal is going to hurt both sides.

"I don't think it's in any side's interest to wait until after the election. American consumers are at risk. Chinese workers, their businesses are at risk," Locke said on "Squawk Alley. "

"This is really a sign of deepening friction, perhaps a little bit more animosity between the top leaders of both [the] United States and China. It does not bode well for any type of a trade deal," he added, as the U.S.-China trade conflict intensified over the past few days.

After President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. intends to put 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, China on Monday let its currency the yuan fall to its lowest level in more than a decade.

Following China's retaliation, U.S. stocks plunged Monday. The market was recovering some of the lost ground on Tuesday after China set a path for the yuan to strengthen.

"I think this is a very bad sign on both sides," Locke said. The tariffs will "impact consumers. It's going to be on clothing, electronics, toys, iPhones."

Locke said both countries need a diplomatic solution before next year. "China's still very much dependent on exports, especially to the United States. They export more to America than they do to all the EU countries combined. Twenty percent of the Chinese economy depends on exports."

Meanwhile, the tariffs are "costing American households anywhere from $800 to over $1,000 per year," Locke said. "We need to have a reset. We need a pause. We need to get people back to the negotiating table."