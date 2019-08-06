Ex-US ambassador to China: Waiting until the 2020 election for a trade deal hurts both sides

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollarMarketsread more
Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.Marketsread more
The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.US Marketsread more
America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...Politicsread more
The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...Politicsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.Economyread more
The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...Politicsread more
Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...Evolveread more
Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke told CNBC on Tuesday that waiting until the 2020 election for a trade deal is going to hurt both sides.
"I don't think it's in any side's interest to wait until after the election. American consumers are at risk. Chinese workers, their businesses are at risk," Locke said on "Squawk Alley. "
"This is really a sign of deepening friction, perhaps a little bit more animosity between the top leaders of both [the] United States and China. It does not bode well for any type of a trade deal," he added, as the U.S.-China trade conflict intensified over the past few days.
After President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. intends to put 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, China on Monday let its currency the yuan fall to its lowest level in more than a decade.
Following China's retaliation, U.S. stocks plunged Monday. The market was recovering some of the lost ground on Tuesday after China set a path for the yuan to strengthen.
"I think this is a very bad sign on both sides," Locke said. The tariffs will "impact consumers. It's going to be on clothing, electronics, toys, iPhones."
Locke said both countries need a diplomatic solution before next year. "China's still very much dependent on exports, especially to the United States. They export more to America than they do to all the EU countries combined. Twenty percent of the Chinese economy depends on exports."
Meanwhile, the tariffs are "costing American households anywhere from $800 to over $1,000 per year," Locke said. "We need to have a reset. We need a pause. We need to get people back to the negotiating table."