Beijing says the Hong Kong police is 'fully capable' of punishing criminal activities

Beijing said the Hong Kong government and police are "fully capable" of punishing what he called "criminal activities" and restore public order, a spokesperson for China's Hong Kong Macau Affairs Office said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The spokesman added that the People's Liberation Army is "under the leadership, the command of the Communist party of China" and it "acts in the accordance with law." He added that the city's authorities can take it upon themselves to punish violators of the law with the "strong support" from the Chinese central government, and the backing of the people from the mainland and Hong Kong.

His comments come amid continued violence in Hong Kong. On Monday evening, violent clashes between the city's police force and protesters broke out during another demonstration in the North Point district. A group of men armed with sticks tried to attack black-clad protesters, according to a Reuters report. The police in response used tear gas on the crowd.

Hong Kong has been rocked by political unrest for nearly three months now. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since early June, spurred by their opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to Mainland China. The proposal has been suspended — but not fully withdrawn — yet demonstrations continue and have shifted into a movement calling for autonomy, full democracy and the ousting of the city's leader Carrie Lam.

It is unlikely that Beijing will deploy troops to Hong Kong before China's 70th anniversary on October 1, said Willy Lam, adjunct professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He said a possible outcome could be that mainland law enforcers based in Shenzhen join the Hong Kong police "to put down the unrest and restore law and order." In fact, the professor said that might have already happened, but there is no hard and fast evidence.