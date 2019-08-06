Investors can hide out in domestic stocks from the China trade war

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, August 5, 2019.

A consensus is forming on Wall Street the U.S.-China trade war will drag on till at least 2020 presidential election, so where could stock investors go amid the prolonged uncertainty?

Goldman Sachs' answer is companies with big domestic sales, or those with little to none exposure to China tariffs.

"What we are focusing on with our clients now... are companies that are more domestically facing in terms of the source of their revenue," Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin said on CNBC's Squawk one the Street on Tuesday.