Jay Leno loves his Tesla: 'There's almost no reason to have a gas car'

Jay Leno told CNBC on Tuesday that electric cars are the future and that the days are numbered for gasoline-fueled cars.

"I have a Tesla. I've had it for three years. I've never done anything. There's no fluids to change. There's nothing, " he shared on "The Exchange. "

The comedian and host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage " shared his affinity for Tesla and the exciting future of electric cars.

"For new technology to succeed, it can't be equal," he said. "It's got to be better and [Tesla] sort of solved the battery problem. It can go 350 to 400 miles at a charge. ... There's no maintenance. They're faster than the gas car. So there's almost no reason to have a gas car unless you're doing long-haul duty."

This isn't the first time Leno praised the electric car maker and its CEO, Elon Musk.

"It's a tough business to get into and the fact that Tesla is making a go of it — and quite successfully — I think is impressive. It should be applauded," he told CNBC's Make It three years ago.

"Here's a guy building an American car in America using American labor and paying them a union wage — the whole bit. Why are you not rooting for it to be successful? I don't quite understand that," the comedian said about Musk.

Leno implied Tuesday that he sees electric cars taking over the automobile industry in the future as technology advances.

"Steam ran everything from 1800 to about 1911. Then internal combustion took over from 1911 to right about now. And I predict that a child born today probably has as much chance of driving in a gas car as people today have been driving a car with a stick shift," he told CNBC.

"They'll still be around. It's just not many of them."

"Jay Leno's Garage," a CNBC series about motor vehicles starring Jay Leno, announced its fifth season will premiere Aug 28.