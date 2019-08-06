Jay Leno loves his Tesla: 'There's almost no reason to have a gas car'

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.Marketsread more
Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...Entertainmentread more
Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.Health and Scienceread more
Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.Market Insiderread more
Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...Entertainmentread more
China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
After years of scooping up brands like Converse and Hurley, Nike is shifting its focus toward buying start-ups that help it behind the scenes.Retailread more
"Why would he do that?" said Cuellar's campaign spokesman, Colin Strother, when asked whether the lawmaker will return an NRA donation or give it to charity.Politicsread more
Nearly 800 children have been sexually abused by the Boy Scouts of America, alleges Stewart Eisenberg, one of the lead lawyers from a group of law firms working to shed light...Politicsread more
Jay Leno told CNBC on Tuesday that electric cars are the future and that the days are numbered for gasoline-fueled cars.
"I have a Tesla. I've had it for three years. I've never done anything. There's no fluids to change. There's nothing, " he shared on "The Exchange. "
The comedian and host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage " shared his affinity for Tesla and the exciting future of electric cars.
"For new technology to succeed, it can't be equal," he said. "It's got to be better and [Tesla] sort of solved the battery problem. It can go 350 to 400 miles at a charge. ... There's no maintenance. They're faster than the gas car. So there's almost no reason to have a gas car unless you're doing long-haul duty."
This isn't the first time Leno praised the electric car maker and its CEO, Elon Musk.
"It's a tough business to get into and the fact that Tesla is making a go of it — and quite successfully — I think is impressive. It should be applauded," he told CNBC's Make It three years ago.
"Here's a guy building an American car in America using American labor and paying them a union wage — the whole bit. Why are you not rooting for it to be successful? I don't quite understand that," the comedian said about Musk.
Leno implied Tuesday that he sees electric cars taking over the automobile industry in the future as technology advances.
"Steam ran everything from 1800 to about 1911. Then internal combustion took over from 1911 to right about now. And I predict that a child born today probably has as much chance of driving in a gas car as people today have been driving a car with a stick shift," he told CNBC.
"They'll still be around. It's just not many of them."
"Jay Leno's Garage," a CNBC series about motor vehicles starring Jay Leno, announced its fifth season will premiere Aug 28.