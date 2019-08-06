McKinsey: It's time to simplify sustainable investing, which is now a $30 trillion market

Employees of SunEdison install photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of a Kohl's Department Store in Westhampton, New Jersey.

Sustainable investing, once a niche practice, is now a $30 trillion market. With so much capital at stake, investors want quality data on how companies manage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Few investors think they get it. In a recent survey, investors told us the big problem with sustainability reporting is that the reports are inconsistent and hard to compare.

The roots of this problem run deep. Companies began reporting sustainability information in the 1990s. The main idea was to inform the public of how their activities affected society and the environment. Civil-society groups offered reporting guidelines, along with vocal encouragement.

As more guidelines came out, companies had to choose which ones to follow. Still, informing investors about the financially material risks to the company from sustainability issues, such as the effect of climate change on the company's assets, remained a secondary purpose.

Today, corporate sustainability reports often omit such financially material information. They vary in their scope and depth. And they seldom undergo independent audits.