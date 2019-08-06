Nobel laureate and 'Beloved' author Toni Morrison dies at 88

Stocks rebounded after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.Marketsread more
Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Toni Morrison died Monday night at the age of 88.
Morrison, a novelist, essayist and educator, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993. Her 1987 novel "Beloved " earned her a Pulitzer.
Morrison published her first novel in 1970 and eventually became a professor at Princeton University. President Barack Obama awarded here the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.