Security start-up Cybereason raises $200 million from Japan's SoftBank

Beijing allowed its currency, the yuan, to weaken to more than 7 per U.S. dollar — which led to the Trump administration labeling China a currency manipulator.World Economyread more
Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...Currenciesread more
U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday morning, despite erasing some of the earlier losses.Marketsread more
On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.China Economyread more
China's state newspaper on Tuesday slams the U.S. for "deliberately destroying international order," one day after Washington branded Beijing a currency manipulator.China Economyread more
Asia markets pared earlier losses but still saw declines on Tuesday as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product...Asia Marketsread more
"The entire industry is in survival mode," Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale told employees earlier this year, according to a recording obtained by CNBC. "The model is not working,...Retailread more
Pakistan's foreign ministry said India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special privileges violated international law and several UN Security Council resolutions.Asia Politicsread more
India's water shortfall is disrupting business at all levels, from the gleaming, 45-kilometer (28-mile) IT Corridor to the neighborhood tea shop.Asia Economyread more
China's largest contract chipmaker SMIC — Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation — is still playing catch up with rivals like Samsung and TSMC, as the world's...Technologyread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
Boston-based online security start-up Cybereason said on Tuesday it raised $200 million in fresh funds from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and its affiliates.
That brings the total amount of funds the start-up raised to $400 million since it was founded in 2012. Other backers include Lockheed Martin, CRV and Spark Capital. Cybereason did not disclose its valuation.
The new funds will be used to "grow our global expansion with our partner community," the CEO and co-founder of Cybereason, Lior Div, told CNBC. The start-up is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Tel Aviv, Tokyo, London, and Sydney as well as a presence in all continents.
Div added that Cybereason would also invest in research and development, and look at potential acquisition opportunities in order to stay "one step ahead of hackers."
In a news release, the company said it would continue to innovate its core endpoint protection platform.
Endpoint protection platforms refer to technologies that can prevent malware attacks, detect malicious activities and provide corporate security teams with the ability to investigate and fix network breaches, according to Gartner.
Cyberattacks and data breaches against companies have increased, forcing businesses to invest in more advanced means of protection against hackers.
In a study published by management consultancy EY, CEOs said they see cyberattacks as the number one threat to the global economy over the next five to 10 years.