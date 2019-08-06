China's biggest chipmaker is still years behind its global rivals

Integrated circuits on a circuit board. The semiconductor industry has been in focus during the U.S.-China trade war.

China's largest contract chip manufacturer is years behind its rivals when it comes to the latest technology, analysts said.

That assessment comes as the world's second-largest economy faces a tough task in closing the gap with the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan and increasing its self-sufficiency in semiconductors as its trade war with Washington continues.

Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is a chip foundry. It makes chips that are designed by other companies and rivals the likes of Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The Chinese government has made semiconductors a key pillar of its so-called Made In China 2025 plan, an initiative to boost the production of higher value products. China aims to produce 70% of the semiconductors it uses by 2025, and that drive is backed by billions of dollars of investment by the government.

On top of that, the U.S. has recently threatened key Chinese technology firms like Huawei with being cut off from American products, so that's sharpened Beijing's focus on cultivating its domestic chip industry, analysts have told CNBC.