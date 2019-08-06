Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020 election

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The US and China drag currencies into their fight. Here's what...

Beijing allowed its currency, the yuan, to weaken to more than 7 per U.S. dollar — which led to the Trump administration labeling China a currency manipulator.

World Economyread more

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020...

"A trade deal now looks far off," analysts at Goldman Sachs said, amid rapidly intensifying tensions between the two economic giants.

World Politicsread more

Stephen Roach: US declaring China a currency manipulator is an...

Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...

Currenciesread more

Dow futures point to a positive open after worst trading day of...

U.S. stock index futures were positive in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after Wall Street saw its worst trading day of 2019 in the previous session.

Marketsread more

China sets its yuan midpoint at stronger than 7 per dollar

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.

China Economyread more

Beijing said it is not to blame for yuan fall, agriculture buying...

China's state newspaper on Tuesday slams the U.S. for "deliberately destroying international order," one day after Washington branded Beijing a currency manipulator.

China Economyread more

Asia stocks slip amid US-China trade uncertainty

Asia markets pared earlier losses but still saw declines on Tuesday as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product...

Asia Marketsread more

Barneys, a nearly century-old icon of New York retail, files for...

"The entire industry is in survival mode," Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale told employees earlier this year, according to a recording obtained by CNBC. "The model is not working,...

Retailread more

Pakistan reacts to India's revoking of Kashmir's special status...

Pakistan's foreign ministry said India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special privileges violated international law and several UN Security Council resolutions.

Asia Politicsread more

Rapid growth of India's Chennai threatened by water shortages

India's water shortfall is disrupting business at all levels, from the gleaming, 45-kilometer (28-mile) IT Corridor to the neighborhood tea shop.

Asia Economyread more

China's biggest chipmaker is still years behind its global rivals

China's largest contract chipmaker SMIC — Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation — is still playing catch up with rivals like Samsung and TSMC, as the world's...

Technologyread more

China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

Market Insiderread more
World Politics

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020 election

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • On Monday, the U.S. Treasury accused Beijing of deliberately influencing the exchange rate between the yuan and the U.S. dollar to gain an "unfair competitive advantage in international trade."
  • The announcement followed a sharp drop in the yuan against the dollar, with the Chinese currency breaching the 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008.
  • "While we had previously assumed that President Trump would see making a deal as more advantageous to his 2020 re-election prospects, we are now less conﬁdent that this is his view," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while departing the White House August 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio, for a campaign rally.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs no longer believes the world's two largest economies will be able to resolve their long-running trade dispute before the U.S. presidential election next year.

It comes shortly after the U.S. officially designated China as a "currency manipulator, " amid rapidly intensifying tensions between the two economic giants.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury accused Beijing of deliberately influencing the exchange rate between the yuan and the U.S. dollar to gain an "unfair competitive advantage in international trade."

The announcement followed a sharp drop in the yuan against the dollar, with the Chinese currency breaching the 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008.

VIDEO3:5303:53
What is currency manipulation?
CNBC Explains

Late last week, China promised to fight back after President Donald Trump vowed to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, led by Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, said in a research note published late Monday that they had anticipated this move.

"News since President Trump's tariff announcement last Thursday indicates that U.S. and Chinese policymakers are taking a harder line, and we no longer expect a trade deal before the 2020 election."

'A trade deal now looks far off'

In targeting the roughly $300 billion worth of Chinese goods that had not already been targeted by American levies, the U.S. president overruled the adamant objections of nearly his entire trade team, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. is set to impose the charges against Beijing from September 1.

"While we had previously assumed that President Trump would see making a deal as more advantageous to his 2020 re-election prospects, we are now less conﬁdent that this is his view," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

The investment bank added China's decision to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural goods and its decision to allow the yuan to breach the psychologically-important level of 7-per-dollar "added up to a swift and meaningful response" to Trump's latest tariff threat.

Citing reports that Chinese policymakers are increasingly inclined not to make major concessions and instead are prepared to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election to resolve the dispute if necessary, Goldman said "a trade deal now looks far off."

Since the trade war started last year, Washington has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of U.S. imports from China. Beijing retaliated by slapping elevated levies on billions of dollars of American products that it buys.

In recent months, however, tensions between the two countries have extended beyond trade and into areas such as technology and security. In particular, the U.S. placed Huawei on a blacklist which made it more difficult for the Chinese tech giant to do business with American companies.

— CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.