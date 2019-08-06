Trump imposes sanctions on Venezuelan government's assets

Skip Navigation
The US and China drag currencies into their fight. Here's what...

Beijing allowed its currency, the yuan, to weaken to more than 7 per U.S. dollar — which led to the Trump administration labeling China a currency manipulator.

Dow futures bounce 125 points higher after suffering worst...

U.S. stock index futures were positive in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after Wall Street saw its worst trading day of 2019 in the previous session.

Former Fed chairs say the US central bank must be free of...

The four living former chairs of the Federal Reserve called for the U.S. central bank to remain free to work independently and without fear of political reprisals.

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020...

"A trade deal now looks far off," analysts at Goldman Sachs said, amid rapidly intensifying tensions between the two economic giants.

Stephen Roach: US declaring China a currency manipulator is an...

Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...

Barneys, a nearly century-old icon of New York retail, files for...

"The entire industry is in survival mode," Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale told employees earlier this year, according to a recording obtained by CNBC. "The model is not working,...

China sets its yuan midpoint at stronger than 7 per dollar

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.

Beijing said it is not to blame for yuan fall, agriculture buying...

China's state newspaper on Tuesday slams the U.S. for "deliberately destroying international order," one day after Washington branded Beijing a currency manipulator.

Asia stocks slip amid US-China trade uncertainty

Asia markets pared earlier losses but still saw declines on Tuesday as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product...

Pakistan reacts to India's revoking of Kashmir's special status...

Pakistan's foreign ministry said India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special privileges violated international law and several UN Security Council resolutions.

Rapid growth of India's Chennai threatened by water shortages

India's water shortfall is disrupting business at all levels, from the gleaming, 45-kilometer (28-mile) IT Corridor to the neighborhood tea shop.

China's biggest chipmaker is still years behind its global rivals

China's largest contract chipmaker SMIC — Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation — is still playing catch up with rivals like Samsung and TSMC, as the world's...

Trump imposes sanctions on Venezuelan government's assets

  • U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on assets of the Venezuelan government, according to an executive order published on Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, March 27, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on assets of the Venezuelan government, according to an executive order published on Monday.

"All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States ... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in," the executive order says.

The Trump Administration has been ramping up pressure on Caracas in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The United States and most Latin American countries and Western democracies have called for Maduro to step down and have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president.

But China and Russia have continued to back Maduro, prompting U.S. national security adviser John Bolton to warn the two countries on Monday against doubling down in their support for him.