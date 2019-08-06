Trump says US in 'strong position' and money 'pouring' in from China as trade war intensifies

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the U.S. is in a "very strong" economic position and that interest rates and investment opportunities are attracting "massive amounts of money from China."
"Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!" the president said on Twitter. "We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!"
The president's comments came amid an intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China, with the White House announcing last week plans to slap additional 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
That triggered a wave of retaliatory rhetoric and action from Beijing, which has since asked its state-run companies to stop buying U.S. agricultural products.
Such trade-related angst peaked on Monday, when China's currency weakened to a key psychological level for the first time since 2008, fueling fears that Beijing could be intentionally undermining the yuan to boost its exports. Following the yuan's weakening against the U.S. dollar, the Treasury Department on Monday officially designated China as a "currency manipulator. "
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.