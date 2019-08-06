Trump says US in 'strong position' and money 'pouring' in from China as trade war intensifies

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Allergan, Dean Foods,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Dow set to rebound by 170 points at the open after China...

Dow futures jumped more than 200 points following a 760 point decline on Monday.

Marketsread more

China responds to US after Treasury designates Beijing as a...

The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.

World Politicsread more

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

Marketsread more

Trump is risking his re-election with the trade war, says...

President Donald Trump's trade war risks damaging the economy, as well as his own re-election chances, according to Strategas.

Market Insiderread more

Here's why the worst isn't over for energy stocks, technician...

Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.

Trading Nationread more

China pulling out of agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Cigna, Northrop Grumman &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

Trump says US in 'strong position' and money 'pouring' in from...

Trump said that the U.S. is in a "very strong" position and that interest rates and investment opportunities are drawing money from China.

Marketsread more

The US and China drag currencies into their fight. Here's what...

Beijing allowed its currency, the yuan, to weaken to more than 7 per U.S. dollar — which led to the Trump administration labeling China a currency manipulator.

World Economyread more

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020...

"A trade deal now looks far off," analysts at Goldman Sachs said, amid rapidly intensifying tensions between the two economic giants.

World Politicsread more

Stephen Roach: US declaring China a currency manipulator is an...

Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...

Currenciesread more
Markets

Trump says US in 'strong position' and money 'pouring' in from China as trade war intensifies

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • "Massive amounts of money from China ... is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!" the president tweeted.
  • The president's comment follows the Treasury Department's move to label Beijing a "currency manipulator" and a renewed round of trade angst.
  • "We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!" Trump added.
President Donald Trump smiles in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 12, 2018.
Calla Kessler | The Washington Post | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the U.S. is in a "very strong" economic position and that interest rates and investment opportunities are attracting "massive amounts of money from China."

"Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates!" the president said on Twitter. "We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!"

The president's comments came amid an intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China, with the White House announcing last week plans to slap additional 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

That triggered a wave of retaliatory rhetoric and action from Beijing, which has since asked its state-run companies to stop buying U.S. agricultural products.

Such trade-related angst peaked on Monday, when China's currency weakened to a key psychological level for the first time since 2008, fueling fears that Beijing could be intentionally undermining the yuan to boost its exports. Following the yuan's weakening against the U.S. dollar, the Treasury Department on Monday officially designated China as a "currency manipulator. "

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.