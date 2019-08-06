Why Best Buy thrives in the US but died in the UK

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 300 points in rebound from worst day of the year

Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar

Marketsread more

Disney set to report earnings after the bell

Disney is expected to show strong growth in its studio business, bolstered by the company's continued dominance at the box office this year.

Technologyread more

This will be Wall Street's new obsession as the trade war...

Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.

Marketsread more

Texas Democrat Cuellar declines to give away NRA money in wake of...

"Why would he do that?" said Cuellar's campaign spokesman, Colin Strother, when asked whether the lawmaker will return an NRA donation or give it to charity.

Politicsread more

The stock market is exactly where it was one year ago

The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.

US Marketsread more

Hide out in domestic stocks from the trade war

As the U.S.-China trade war continues to heat up, investors might want to hide in companies with 100% domestic sales, Goldman says.

Marketsread more

Florida gov. orders criminal probe into sheriff, ex-prosecutor in...

Gov. Ron DeSantis the state Law Enforcement Department to launch an inquiry into "other irregularities" surrounding an earlier state probe and plea agreement with Jeffrey...

Politicsread more

The market has further to fall before the selling subsides, chart...

Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.

Marketsread more

Gun control isn't as risky for Democrats as it used to be

America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...

Politicsread more

House Democrats ask National Archives for Brett Kavanaugh's White...

The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...

Politicsread more

Nomura: A second market sell-off could be 'Lehman-like'

Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more
Retail

Why Best Buy thrives in the US but died in the UK

Karin Shedd
VIDEO7:0807:08
Why Best Buy failed in the UK
Retail

Best Buy has received a lot of praise for being one of the few traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to survive the retail apocalypse that killed or significantly weakened many of its competitors, like Sears and Kmart. Including from us. Its stock peaked in 2018 and it's still the top retailer of consumer electronics, even beating out e-commerce giant Amazon. But in the years after the 2008 financial crisis, one part of Best Buy's recovery plan failed spectacularly: its expansion into the United Kingdom. After just two years, the company closed its 11 big-box stores and exited the country. Best Buy declined to comment on this story. Watch this video to find out why the retailer had trouble in the U.K. 

Watch more:


Next Article
Retail

How Best Buy came back from the brink of death and took on Amazon

Robert Ferris@RobertoFerris