Why Best Buy thrives in the US but died in the UK

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollarMarketsread more
Disney is expected to show strong growth in its studio business, bolstered by the company's continued dominance at the box office this year.Technologyread more
Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.Marketsread more
"Why would he do that?" said Cuellar's campaign spokesman, Colin Strother, when asked whether the lawmaker will return an NRA donation or give it to charity.Politicsread more
The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.US Marketsread more
As the U.S.-China trade war continues to heat up, investors might want to hide in companies with 100% domestic sales, Goldman says.Marketsread more
Gov. Ron DeSantis the state Law Enforcement Department to launch an inquiry into "other irregularities" surrounding an earlier state probe and plea agreement with Jeffrey...Politicsread more
Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.Marketsread more
America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...Politicsread more
The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...Politicsread more
Best Buy has received a lot of praise for being one of the few traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to survive the retail apocalypse that killed or significantly weakened many of its competitors, like Sears and Kmart. Including from us. Its stock peaked in 2018 and it's still the top retailer of consumer electronics, even beating out e-commerce giant Amazon. But in the years after the 2008 financial crisis, one part of Best Buy's recovery plan failed spectacularly: its expansion into the United Kingdom. After just two years, the company closed its 11 big-box stores and exited the country. Best Buy declined to comment on this story. Watch this video to find out why the retailer had trouble in the U.K.
Watch more: