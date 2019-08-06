Why you shouldn't go to cash now — in one chart

Skip Navigation
The market has further to fall before the selling subsides, chart...

Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.

Dow gives up most of rebound from worst day of the year

Stocks struggled on Tuesday to rebound from their worst day of the year as trade tensions continue to dampen market sentiment.

Nomura: A second market sell-off could be 'Lehman-like'

Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.

The stock market is exactly where it was one year ago

The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago today.

Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow says China's economy 'is...

Kudlow says the Trump administration holds the upper hand in trade negotiations with China due to the comparative strength of the U.S. economy.

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Sarah Palin's defamation suit against NY Times resurrected by...

The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...

How Disney's CEO Bob Iger revitalized an iconic American brand

Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...

Kevin O'Leary says he's encouraged by Trump's 'new ideas' on...

US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will resign: Report

Huntsman's decision to leave the post comes as Trump has faced relentless criticism for U.S. relations with Russia during his administration.

Opioid distributors said to propose $10 billion settlement to end...

Whether the drug distributors and attorneys general can agree to a deal remains uncertain, according to the report.

Cramer on computer traders: Work for NASA instead of wrecking...

CNBC's Jim Cramer blasts so-called pajama traders after the Dow opened positive on Tuesday following a tumultuous night.

Personal Finance

Why you shouldn't go to cash now — in one chart

Sarah O'Brien@sarahtgobrien
Key Points
  • If you had invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 Index at the start of 1999, it would have grown to nearly $30,000 by the end of 2018, provided you hadn't touched it.
  • By comparison, missing out on the 10 best-performing days during that 20-year period would have cut your returns in half.

Feeling nervous about Monday's stock market drop and considering a move to cash until you think the worst is past? Think twice.

While it's impossible to predict what stocks will do next, various research shows that missing out on the best-performing days in the market — regardless of when the bad days are — can wreak havoc on your long-term returns. And the easiest way to miss those gains is by fleeing the market after you're spooked by a downturn.

The chart below shows how $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 Index, for the 20-year period of 1999 through 2018, would have performed under various scenarios.

If the $10,000 remained fully invested, it would have grown to $29,845 with an average annual return of 5.6%.

In comparison, missing out on just the best 10 days in that time period would have reduced the growth of the initial investment by more than half: After 20 years, that $10,000 would be just $14,895 with a 2% average yearly return.

And if the best 20 or more days were missed, the returns over that 20-year period are in the red.

Even if you think you'll just wait it out for a few weeks to see what happens, be aware that six of the S&P's 10 best-performing days during the 20-year period occurred within two weeks of the 10 worst days, according to J.P. Morgan.

More from Personal Finance:
Do this with your 401(k) as the market tanks
Looking to retire someplace safe? Look north, and abroad
SEC's new investor protection rule won't end fiduciary debate

For example, the worst single day in 2015 — Aug. 24, when the S&P dropped nearly 4% into correction territory — was followed two days later by the year's best day of returns (again, nearly 4%).

Of course, in theory, you could also miss the worst days if you get out of the market. Yet because many investors tend to panic and sell after prices already have dropped, experts typically recommend staying invested so you don't miss out on the upside.

While the S&P has been sliding since July 26 when it closed at a high of 3025.86 — it shed nearly 3% on Monday alone — the index remains in positive territory so far in 2019. Year-to-date through Monday's market close of 2,844.74, its return is about 13.5%.

CNBC's John Schoen contributed to this report.

