Your first trade for Tuesday, August 6

Stocks rebounded after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.Marketsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
"We're planning for the Chinese team to come here in September. Things could change with respect to the tariffs," Kudlow tells CNBC.Economyread more
Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.Trading Nationread more
The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.World Politicsread more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Trump administration has already given out billions of dollars in subsidies to farmers threatened by America's tit-for-tat tariffs with China, and in May unveiled an...Politicsread more
Watch debt, not stocks, for signals one where the economy is headed. Crashing interest rates around the world do not bode well.Marketsread more
The company, which owns the app Snapchat, said it plans to use the debt to fund stock repurchases and acquisitions.Technologyread more
Kudlow told CNBC that he believes the Trump administration holds the upper hand in trade negotiations with China due to the comparative strength of the U.S. economy.Marketsread more
Trump's critics and health policy experts say moves out of the White House have made and will make it more difficult for people to obtain the mental health-care that the...Health and Scienceread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Delta.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
Karen Finerman was a seller of S&P 500 ETF puts.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Viacom.
Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO