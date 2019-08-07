Huawei security chief: We pose no greater risk to US than any other foreign telecom company

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.Marketsread more
Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.US Marketsread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."Marketsread more
Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.Central Banksread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.Technologyread more
Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.Politicsread more
The new rule will take effect Tuesday and also applies to other telecom companies that have sparked security concerns, such as ZTE and Hikvision.Politicsread more
Veteran trader Art Cashin says to expect rocky markets for the next few weeks.US Marketsread more
The White House will host technology companies on Friday for a discussion about the rise of violent online extremism days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas,...Politicsread more
The chief security officer of Huawei USA told CNBC on Wednesday that the Chinese technology giant poses no greater threat to U.S. national security than other foreign telecommunications companies.
Andy Purdy, a former top cybersecurity official at the Department of Homeland Security, appeared on "Squawk Box" ahead of word that the White House was expected to unveil a new rule to ban federal agencies from buying equipment or services from Huawei.
In May, the Trump administration placed Huawei on the so-called U.S. Entity List, which restricts U.S. companies from selling parts to Huawei, which relies on components from several American firms.
Purdy said the U.S. government should implement risk mitigation programs for Huawei like it does for Finland-based Nokia and Sweden-based Ericsson. He contended that those two companies also have "deep ties to China."
Other nations, like Germany and the United Kingdom, are taking those steps so Huawei can do business there, he said.
President Donald Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have expressed concerns that if Huawei were to get a foothold in U.S. markets for smartphones and next-generation 5G wireless networks, the communist Chinese government could use Huawei equipment for spying.
Such claims are baseless, said Purdy — stressing that while in China, Huawei is a privately owned company.
Purdy also responded to comments made Tuesday on CNBC by Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who said, without providing evidence, that "Huawei embeds that spyware into these networks; these chips are so small you cannot detect them until they begin to transmit to an outside receptor. At that point, they are into your network and they are spying on you."
"There were no allegations of significant cybersecurity wrongdoing against Huawei," said Purdy.
However, he did say that national security threats from bad actors are real. That's why Huawei tests "the products of all vendors to international standards, so that there's trust through verification," he added.