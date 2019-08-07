Huawei security chief: We pose no greater risk to US than any other foreign telecom company

Skip Navigation
Some investors believe China will accept an economic decline to...

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.

Dow drops more than 200 points as August swoon resumes on Wall...

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, CVS, Weight...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Disney's attractive new Hulu bundle expected to boost digital ads...

Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.

Trump says he'll bring Congress back if GOP and Dems get 'close'...

Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.

Trump to ban agencies from buying equipment or services from...

The new rule will take effect Tuesday and also applies to other telecom companies that have sparked security concerns, such as ZTE and Hikvision.

Cashin: Traders are 'whistling by the graveyard' as stocks come...

Veteran trader Art Cashin says to expect rocky markets for the next few weeks.

White House to host talk on violent online extremism – Trump...

The White House will host technology companies on Friday for a discussion about the rise of violent online extremism days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas,...

Barneys has until Oct. 24 to find a buyer and avoid liquidation

"We have new financing that literally developed in the last 30 minutes," testified Kirkland & Ellis' Josh Sussberg, "for a company that only days ago stared down the barrel of...

Tech

Huawei security chief: We pose no greater risk to US than any other foreign telecom company

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Andy Purdy says the U.S. government should implement risk mitigation programs for Huawei like it does for Nokia and Ericsson.
  • However, he did say that national security threats from bad actors are real. That's why Huawei tests "the products of all vendors to international standards."
Potential threats to US communications are very real: Security expert
The chief security officer of Huawei USA told CNBC on Wednesday that the Chinese technology giant poses no greater threat to U.S. national security than other foreign telecommunications companies.

Andy Purdy, a former top cybersecurity official at the Department of Homeland Security, appeared on "Squawk Box" ahead of word that the White House was expected to unveil a new rule to ban federal agencies from buying equipment or services from Huawei.

In May, the Trump administration placed Huawei on the so-called U.S. Entity List, which restricts U.S. companies from selling parts to Huawei, which relies on components from several American firms.

Purdy said the U.S. government should implement risk mitigation programs for Huawei like it does for Finland-based Nokia and Sweden-based Ericsson. He contended that those two companies also have "deep ties to China."

Other nations, like Germany and the United Kingdom, are taking those steps so Huawei can do business there, he said.

President Donald Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have expressed concerns that if Huawei were to get a foothold in U.S. markets for smartphones and next-generation 5G wireless networks, the communist Chinese government could use Huawei equipment for spying.

Such claims are baseless, said Purdy — stressing that while in China, Huawei is a privately owned company.

Purdy also responded to comments made Tuesday on CNBC by Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who said, without providing evidence, that "Huawei embeds that spyware into these networks; these chips are so small you cannot detect them until they begin to transmit to an outside receptor. At that point, they are into your network and they are spying on you."

"There were no allegations of significant cybersecurity wrongdoing against Huawei," said Purdy.

However, he did say that national security threats from bad actors are real. That's why Huawei tests "the products of all vendors to international standards, so that there's trust through verification," he added.

Senator Marsha Blackburn explains why she thinks Huawei is a security risk
