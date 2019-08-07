British Airways computer failure causes widespread flight cancellations and delays

Skip Navigation
China sets the yuan midpoint at 6.9996 per dollar, slightly...

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...

China Marketsread more

US 10-year Treasury yield hits lowest since October 2016 as...

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, after China announced a slightly weaker-than-expected midpoint for the yuan, which could spark further criticism...

Bondsread more

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio backs China despite trade war escalation

The founder of the world's largest hedge fund has urged investors to bet on "both horses in the race" amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Marketsread more

Trump's tariffs cost US businesses $3.4 billion in June, trade...

That represents a $2.4 billion increase from what businesses paid the same month last year, despite a 31% decline, or $7.5 billion, in imports.

Politicsread more

One simple chart points to a stock market rebound

Wall Street's big rebound from a days-long sell-off lost a little steam, but Bespoke's Paul Hickey says the stock market's upward march will resume and he has a chart to prove...

Trading Nationread more

Disney shares fall after earnings miss

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Tesla received a cease-and-desist letter from NHTSA over Model 3...

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has pulled Tesla up on claims regarding the safety of its Model 3 sedan.

Autosread more

House Democrats ask National Archives for Brett Kavanaugh's White...

The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...

Politicsread more

'Dark Phoenix' sank Disney's box office despite 'Avengers'...

Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...

Entertainmentread more

Disney's bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will cost...

Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...

Entertainmentread more

Amazon's PillPack expansion faces resistance from CVS and...

Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.

Technologyread more

Gold is set to stay strong for the next six to 12 months,...

A host of global factors mean gold's price is set to maintain its strength at least for the next six to 12 months, according to an economist from a top Singapore bank.

Metalsread more
Airlines

British Airways computer failure causes widespread flight cancellations and delays

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • The airline is telling travelers flying short-haul out of London to rebook on a different day.
  • On its website the airline said a systems issue was affecting both check-in and flight departures.
Anthony Kay | Getty Images

Thousands of global travelers using British Airways (BA) have had flights delayed or cancelled on Wednesday after the firm suffered an IT outage.

On its website the airline said a systems issue was affecting both check-in and flight departures.

In a tweet pinned to on BA's Twitter account on Wednesday, the airline said it was working as "quickly as possible" to resolve the issue.

BA is advising customers to check the status of their flights before making the journey to their airport.

The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group, said customers booked on short haul flights out of London were being asked to travel on a different day.

British Airways was unable to confirm to CNBC how many people or flights had been affected.

It's the third major IT failure for the airline in two years after 672 flights were cancelled in May 2017 and another outage at Heathrow in July last year.