Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Dropbox, Boston Beer, Dunkin' Brands & more

Macquarie said recent data showed "momentum" in the company's portfolio.

"We raise our PT to $460, a 135%premium to the SP500, based on our estimates for 15% and 24% average annual sales and EPS growth over the next three years. SAM is the only public company that generates a high % of sales in hard seltzer (about 30%), which is growing over 100% and which we expect will continue to take share from mainstream beer due to its low-cal profile and adaptability to many flavors. "