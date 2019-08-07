Disney CEO Bob Iger says it's a coincidence the Disney+ bundle costs the same as a Netflix subscription

Disney is set to release its own streaming service, Disney+, on Nov. 12, and on the same day it will offer a deal bundling Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, the company announced on Tuesday.

The price for that three-piece bundle is $12.99 per month — the same price as a Netflix standard plan.

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the fact that the two companies landed on the same price is a coincidence.

"I know there's a lot that's been speculated about us going after them," Iger said in an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin. "We think we're uniquely positioned because of the content because of the brands. ... We're not, we're looking to occupy space. That's a growth opportunity for the company and growth in terms in terms of consumption."

"We've always believed there's plenty of room for both of us to thrive in this marketplace," Iger continued.