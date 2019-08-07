Disney shares slump after earnings disappoint and Fox merger dings profits

Skip Navigation
Dow drops more than 200 points as August swoon resumes on Wall...

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Disney's attractive new Hulu bundle expected to boost digital ads...

Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.

Trump says he'll bring Congress back if GOP and Dems get 'close'...

Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.

Trump to ban agencies from buying equipment or services from...

The new rule will take effect Tuesday and also applies to other telecom companies that have sparked security concerns, such as ZTE and Hikvision.

Cashin: Traders are 'whistling by the graveyard' as stocks come...

Veteran trader Art Cashin says to expect rocky markets for the next few weeks.

Retrophin paid pharma bro Shkreli to settle legal claims — won't...

Martin Shkreli's lawyer told the judge in his criminal case that the "pharma bro" will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his fraud conviction.

Oil drops 5% on worries about economic growth

Oil prices tumbled 5% to a fresh seven-month low, extending recent heavy losses following an unexpected build in U.S. crude supplies and fears of lower crude demand due to...

Elizabeth Warren unveils $85 billion proposal to guarantee...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a proposal to guarantee universal high-speed internet access on Wednesday as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.

Weight Watchers shares soar 38% after company hikes full-year...

Weight Watchers boosts its full-year financial forecast, suggesting it has recovered from a bad start to the year.

Tech

Disney shares slump after earnings disappoint and Fox merger dings profits

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Disney stock sinks after the company missed expectations for the top and bottom line in its earnings.
  • Disney blames the disappointing results on the integration of Fox, increased streaming costs and weak theme parks attendance.
Disney CEO Bob Iger: The results out of Fox studio were disappointing to us
Shares of Disney plunged more than 5% Wednesday, a day after its disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Disney fell short of analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line, blaming the earnings miss on the integration of Fox's entertainment assets, weak theme parks attendance and streaming investments.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.35 on $20.25 billion in revenue, compared with Wall Street's expectations of $1.75 per share and $21.47 billion in revenue. Disney's direct-to-consumer segment saw revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, while operating losses increased to $553 million from $168 million, largely as a result of increased investments in the ESPN+ and Disney+ streaming services.

On the company's earnings call, Disney warned that the Fox deal would continue to weigh on its profits in the fourth quarter. However, CEO Bob Iger said he remains optimistic about the acquisition's benefit to Disney's future business.

Disney announced Tuesday that it will offer U.S. consumers a bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and an ad-supported Hulu subscription for $12.99 per month, or the same cost as Netflix's standard subscription plan. The bundle will launch alongside Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Despite the disappointing earnings report, analysts largely remained optimistic about the stock, noting that the Fox integration and increased streaming costs were temporary headwinds.

"In our view, the investment thesis is the same and if we liked the stock before earnings, we love it on any weakness," J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani said. "With so many moving pieces between the newly acquired Fox and Disney+ launch, there are bound to be some hits and misses each quarter."

Credit Suisse analysts said the earnings miss isn't likely to discourage "investors who are excited about the company's transition to streaming" with the Disney+ launch.

Disney+'s starting cost of $6.99 should help it lure customers away from rival Netflix, Needham analysts said. Netflix's service begins at $8.99 a month. Additionally, Disney+ will feature most Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney princess films when it launches, they added.