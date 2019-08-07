Disney's attractive new Hulu bundle expected to boost digital ads business, and CEO says it's the most important thing he's ever done

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.US Marketsread more
Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.
Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.
Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.
Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.
The new rule will take effect Tuesday and also applies to other telecom companies that have sparked security concerns, such as ZTE and Hikvision.
Veteran trader Art Cashin says to expect rocky markets for the next few weeks.
Martin Shkreli's lawyer told the judge in his criminal case that the "pharma bro" will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his fraud conviction.
Oil prices tumbled 5% to a fresh seven-month low, extending recent heavy losses following an unexpected build in U.S. crude supplies and fears of lower crude demand due to...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a proposal to guarantee universal high-speed internet access on Wednesday as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.
Though a newly announced bundle for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu might seem like a steal from the consumer subscription point of view, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the move will be valuable for the company's advertising business.about
Disney+ and the bundle with the other services is set to launch in November. The $12.99 per month bundle will include the ad-supported version of Hulu, which Iger said in an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin is "becoming a very important part of the Hulu business." On Tuesday, Disney said Hulu had reached about 28 million paid subscribers. Hulu told Variety earlier this year about 70% of Hulu's viewers watch on the ad-supported plan.
"If this bundle serves to grow Hulu subscribers more aggressively, that would be very valuable on the advertising side," Iger said. "There's another revenue stream that will come in that I don't think has necessarily been appreciated if we grow Hulu [subscriptions] quicker, which we believe this bundle will do. If you look at it that way, the economics of the bundle are better than what you would expect."
Hulu has announced new advertising formats and features this year to reach consumers on its ad-supported plan in less intrusive and annoying ways, like ads with personalized offers or "pause ads" that appear when a viewer pauses a video on Hulu. In March, eMarketer forecasted Hulu's U.S. gross ad revenue to grow by 22.7% between 2019 and 2020 to more than $2 billion.
During the company's earnings call Tuesday, Iger said the company will begin marketing Disney+ later this month. He said the efforts will span digital and analog channels and will all appear on Disney's touchpoints, like hotels or its credit cards. Disney+ won't have ads though.
"It is going to be treated as the most important product that the company has launched in, I don't know, certainly during my tenure in the job, which is quite a long time," he said.