Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser hosted by chairman

Stephen M. Ross attends The Wall Street Journal's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 20, 2019 in New York City.

Equinox and SoulCycle, two luxury fitness brands owned by private parent company The Related Cos., are seeking to distance themselves from a Trump fundraiser scheduled for this week at the home of their parent company's chairman.

Stephen Ross, who is chairman of The Related Cos., is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton, New York. The two companies faced backlash from their customers after news of the fundraiser was reported by The Washington Post, including a reported boycott.

In a statement, the companies said they do not support the event and characterized Ross as a "passive investor."

"Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians," the companies said in a statement.

"We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business," the statement said.

Ross, who is owner of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, has also faced criticism over the fundraiser from one of the team's players.

"You can't have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump," wrote Kenny Stills, a wide receiver, in a post on Twitter. The post referenced the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, or RISE, a nonprofit Ross founded.

The nonprofit's mission statement says the organization "educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations"

A spokesperson for The Related Cos. did not respond to a request for comment. Ross could not immediately be reached.

The Related Cos. is the sixth-largest property owner in New York City, according to trade publication The Real Deal. According to its website, the company's portfolio of assets is valued at more than $60 billion.