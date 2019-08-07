Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser hosted by chairman

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Market Insider

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

Trade

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Markets

Apple. Eli Lilly studying if iPhones and Apple Watches can help...

Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.

Technology

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.

Market Insider

Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser...

Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.

Politics

Lyft flat despite strong earnings report

Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.

Technology

Dow closes little changed after rally back from 589-point drop in...

The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.

US Markets

Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35...

The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, whichacquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.

Technology

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Bonds

IAC exploring spin-off of Match Group and ANGI Homeservices

IAC says it's exploring a possible distribution of its interests in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices to its shareholders.

Technology

Samsung shakes up its Galaxy Note lineup with three new models...

Here's a first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Tech Guide
Politics

Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser hosted by chairman

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Equinox and SoulCycle, two luxury fitness brands owned by the private parent company The Related Companies, are seeking to distance themselves from a Trump fundraiser scheduled for this week at the home of their parent company's chairman.
  • Equinox and SoulCycle customers reportedly planned to boycott the companies after news of the fundraiser was reported by The Washington Post. 
Stephen M. Ross attends The Wall Street Journal's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 20, 2019 in New York City.
Nicholas Hunt | Getty Images

Equinox and SoulCycle, two luxury fitness brands owned by private parent company The Related Cos., are seeking to distance themselves from a Trump fundraiser scheduled for this week at the home of their parent company's chairman.

Stephen Ross, who is chairman of The Related Cos., is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton, New York. The two companies faced backlash from their customers after news of the fundraiser was reported by The Washington Post, including a reported boycott.

In a statement, the companies said they do not support the event and characterized Ross as a "passive investor."

"Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians," the companies said in a statement.

"We are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business," the statement said.

Ross, who is owner of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, has also faced criticism over the fundraiser from one of the team's players.

"You can't have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump," wrote Kenny Stills, a wide receiver, in a post on Twitter. The post referenced the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, or RISE, a nonprofit Ross founded.

The nonprofit's mission statement says the organization "educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations"

A spokesperson for The Related Cos. did not respond to a request for comment. Ross could not immediately be reached.

The Related Cos. is the sixth-largest property owner in New York City, according to trade publication The Real Deal. According to its website, the company's portfolio of assets is valued at more than $60 billion.