Consumers want a folding iPhone and will pay $600 more for it, UBS survey shows

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Office Depot,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Stock futures losses accelerate, Dow now set to open 250 points...

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Wednesday as the ongoing trade war sparked fears of a global economic slowdown.

US Marketsread more

August collapse in the 10-year Treasury yield picks up steam, now...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Bondsread more

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio backs China despite trade war escalation

The founder of the world's largest hedge fund has urged investors to bet on "both horses in the race" amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Marketsread more

FedEx to end ground-delivery contract with Amazon

FedEx is ending its ground-delivery contract with Amazon at the end of the month and won't renew it. It ended its express delivery contract in June.

Technologyread more

Two tech stocks to watch after sector's worst loss in 7 months

Two tech stocks to watch after sector's worst loss in 7 months

Trading Nationread more

Analyst lays out six reasons why Disney streaming service will...

Disney+ is set to launch in November. Needham said Disney's streaming customers will "mostly come" from Netflix because "US consumers have shown a reluctance to add"...

Investingread more

China sets the yuan midpoint at 6.9996 per dollar, slightly...

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...

China Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Dropbox, Boston Beer, Dunkin'...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Mortgage refinances spike 12% on a big rate drop, but homebuyers...

Homeowners rushed to take advantage of a sizable drop in mortgage interest rates, but potential homebuyers were unimpressed.

Real Estateread more

Recent market history says this S&P 500 sector can build on its...

One sector of the S&P 500 has a recent track record of holding onto gains made shortly after steep, sudden losses.

Executive Edgeread more

People want a folding iPhone and will pay more for it, UBS survey...

UBS says folding smartphone technology is "particularly important for Apple."

Investingread more
Investing

Consumers want a folding iPhone and will pay $600 more for it, UBS survey shows

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • A UBS survey of consumers found "greater willingness to pay a premium (c. $600) and generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable products."
  • UBS believes a folding Apple product could come next year.
  • The firm's survey also identifies China as likely the most receptive of folding smartphones.
An Apple iPhone 6 phones are taken out of a shipping box at a Verizon store on September 18, 2014 in Orem, Utah. Apple's new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus go on sale September 20. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
George Frey | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Over a third of consumers surveyed by UBS recently had "reasonably high" interest in buying a folding smartphone, which the firm said is "particularly important for Apple " and its iPhone.

"Price remains the key hurdle in most consumers' minds, while the adequate average premium vs regular smartphones surveyed to be c. US$400-500," UBS analysts wrote in a note to investors.

"The survey indicates greater willingness to pay a premium (c. $600) and generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable products," UBS added.

UBS said Samsung "dominates" intellectual property filings for folding display and device technologies, and the bank expects "Samsung will lead the way for foldable adoption as a smartphones vendor." But Apple is steadily working on the technology and UBS believes a folding Apple product could come next year, although it said "2021 is more likely." UBS thinks the first folding Apple product is more likely to be an iPad than an iPhone.

"This suggests that the industry will need to work to further reduce costs for foldable mobile devices to take off as a products category," UBS said.

The firm's survey also identified China as likely the most receptive of folding smartphones, which UBS said is "reminiscent of how it drove larger displays smartphones adoption."

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.