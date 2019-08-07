How to take control of your spending and start saving

Jonathan Shepherd knew his spending and money habits were out of control. What he needed was a plan. "I was going through a pretty strenuous situation, financially," Shepherd said. The Maryland physician and child psychiatrist not only wanted to set aside money for his future, he also had to save a set amount of each year to pay for things like malpractice and disability insurance. More from Invest in You:

Boost your budgeting IQ by answering these 10 questions "Those are tens of thousands of dollars, so I have to be able to save appropriately for those and be able to have money left over," said Shepherd. So, he started meeting regularly with certified financial planner Lazetta Rainey Braxton, founder of Financial Fountains in Baltimore, to focus on what they call his "money rhythm" and discuss his spending and saving, as well as plan for the future.

"When I'm working with clients, we are putting everything on the table and matching that up to their goals and values," said Braxton, a member of the CNBC Advisor Council. "When they see those line items that don't match up to who they want to be, that is certainly a reason to cut back." Shepherd is not alone in his efforts to curb his spending. According to a recent Invest in You Spending Survey, one-third of Americans said they have cut their spending in the last year. The reasons for the shift were varied, from things like job loss to new debt. The poll of 2,800 Americans was conducted June 17-20 by CNBC + Acorns in partnership with SurveyMonkey.

