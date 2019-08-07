Facebook's Instagram boots ad partner, saying it improperly collected and stored info about users

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Market Insiderread more

US-China trade war is hurting farmers, but they're sticking with...

Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.

Politicsread more

Facebook's Instagram boots ad partner, saying it collected info...

Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user.

Technologyread more

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war endgame

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

Traderead more

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Marketsread more

Apple. Eli Lilly studying if iPhones and Apple Watches can help...

Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.

Technologyread more

Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser...

Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.

Market Insiderread more

Lyft flat despite strong earnings report

Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.

Technologyread more

Roku is 'excited' for onslaught of new on-demand platforms

The company attributed acceleration in revenue growth to strength in its ads business.

Technologyread more

Dow closes little changed after rally back from 589-point drop in...

The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.

US Marketsread more

Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35...

The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, whichacquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.

Technologyread more
Tech

Facebook's Instagram boots ad partner, saying it improperly collected and stored info about users

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user.
  • Hyp3r created tools that allowed it to collect public Instagram data, including users posts, profile information and locations they visited.
  • Hyp3r contends that it did not break Instagram's rules.
Adam Mosseri, Facebook
Beck Diefenbach | Reuters

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting data from users.

As reported by Business Insider, Hyp3r created tools that allowed it to collect public Instagram data, including user posts, profile information and locations they visited. That data could then be used by Hyp3r's clients to target people with ads, the report says. Among other information, Hyp3r collected and stored data from Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours and are not accessible through tools Instagram makes available to third parties.

"Hyp3r's actions were not sanctioned and violate our policies," an Instagram spokesperson told CNBC. "As a result, we've removed them from our platform. We've also made a product change that should help prevent other companies from scraping public location pages in this way."

Hyp3r was exploiting an Instagram feature that allowed anybody to see information on public Location pages, even if they weren't logged into Instagram at the time. Instagram did this in part to showcase material on the service and ensure that it showed up in Google search results. Moving forward, Instagram is closing off access to these Location pages unless a users logged into the service.

Hyp3r told Business Insider that it did not break Instagram's rules.

"Hyp3r is, and has always been, a company that enables authentic, delightful marketing that is compliant with consumer privacy regulations and social network Terms of Services," Hyp3r CEO Carlos Garcia told Business Insider in an email. "We do not view any content or information that cannot be accessed publicly by everyone online."

CNBC could not immediately reach Hyp3r for comment, as emails to the company's press address were returned as undeliverable.

This incident comes after Facebook's March 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political consulting firm accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users without authorization, setting off a wave of negative publicity related to how Facebook collects, stores and secures information about users.

Read the full report on Business Insider.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.