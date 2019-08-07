Jeffrey Epstein 'misappropriated vast sums of money from me,' Les Wexner says

"This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now," wrote Wexner, whose L Brands owns Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

"We discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family," Mr. Wexner wrote in his letter to the Wexner Foundation Community.

Wexner said he learned that money was missing only after he decided in 2007 to sever his relationship with Epstein after Epstein was placed under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with young girls in Florida.

Epstein for years was known for managing Wexner's personal finances before the first criminal probe into his penchant for getting massages from girls became public . Numerous stories about Epstein noted that Wexner was his only known client.

"I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path."

And Wexner also said in a letter to the "community" of his charitable Wexner Foundation, "I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein."

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier currently under indictment for alleged child sex trafficking, misappropriated more than $46 million from L Brands founder and chairman Les Wexner and his family, Wexner revealed Wednesday.

CNBC had originally reported the existence of and details about that donation last month.

"All of that money — every dollar of it — was originally Wexner family money," Wexner wrote.

However, the letter went on to say that a $46 million contribution that Epstein is now known to have made to the Wexner's YLK Charitable Fund in 2008 "represented a portion of the returned monies."

Wexner's letter said that, " We were able to recover some of the funds " misappropriated by Epstein. But Wexner did not disclose how much money that was.

Epstein, a 66-year-old former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton is being held without bail in a Manhattan jail while he faces federal sex trafficking charges lodged in early July.

He has pleaded not guilty in that case, where he is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his New York City townhouse and Palm Beach, Florida, mansion from 2002 through 2005, under the guise of receiving massages from them.

After Epstein's arrest, L Brands hired outside counsel to review the company's relationship with him. The company has said it doesn't believe Epstein "was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company."

Epstein is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty to prostitution-related charges involving an underage girl in 2008. That case was lodged by a state prosecutor in Florida.

Epstein served a jail sentence of 13 months in that case, but spent much of his time out on work release.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed his state's law enforcement department Tuesday to handle a criminal probe into Epstein's jail work release and also asked the agency to launch an inquiry into "other irregularities" surrounding the earlier probe and plea agreement.

Epstein's plea deal in Florida is now widely considered to have been too lenient given the fact that federal prosecutors now say he was engaging in far more serious crimes than the one that he admitted in the state case. At the time of that deal, police wanted state prosecutors to hit Epstein with more serious charges than they did.

