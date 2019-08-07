Steepest drop in 10-year yield since S&P downgrade of US

Skip Navigation
Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

S&P 500 turns positive after being down nearly 2% earlier in the...

Stocks regained most of their earlier losses as a sharp drop in yields stabilized, slightly tempering worries over slowing economic growth.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Disney's real threat to Netflix is limiting how much it can raise...

Video streaming isn't going to be a zero-sum game. But Disney's pricing may hinder part of the long-term Netflix narrative -- that Netflix can turn customer growth into...

FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures after vaping

The FDA cautions it's unclear whether e-cigarettes caused the seizures.

How bonds with negative yields work and why it's bad for the...

Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.

Some investors believe China will accept an economic decline to...

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.

Gold surges above $1,500, now has a better return than stocks...

Gold rose to its highest level in more than six years as concerns about the global economy made the precious metal more attractive.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Steepest drop in 10-year yield since S&P downgrade of US

Robert Hum@HumOnTheMarkets
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 05, 2019 in New York City. T
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The 10-year Treasury yield is having its steepest drop since late-July to early-August 2011 — the days surrounding Standard & Poor's downgrade of the nation's credit rating.

The precipitous drop is reminiscent in timing, duration and magnitude of the steep drop during the 10-day period in 2011.

During the last 9 sessions, the 10-year yield has lost more than 40 basis points and was right around 2% before the drop. In comparison, back in 2011, the 10-year yield lost about 80 basis points over 10 sessions and was right around 3% before the steep drop.