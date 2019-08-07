Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and more

Skip Navigation
Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Apple. Eli Lilly studying if iPhones and Apple Watches can help...

Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.

Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser...

Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.

Lyft flat despite strong earnings report

Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.

Dow closes little changed after rally back from 589-point drop in...

The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.

Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35...

The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, whichacquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

IAC exploring spin-off of Match Group and ANGI Homeservices

IAC says it's exploring a possible distribution of its interests in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices to its shareholders.

Samsung shakes up its Galaxy Note lineup with three new models...

Here's a first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and more

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Lyft President John Zimmer and CEO Logan Green applaud as Lyft lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29, 2019.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Lyft rose as much as 13% in after-hours trading after the ridesharing platform reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and strong guidance, but then lost those gains after the company announced share lock-ups would expire in August rather than September. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 68 cents on revenue of $867 million, versus the loss per share of $1.74 on revenue of $809 million analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. The company said it now expects revenue to reach between $3.47 billion and $3.5 billion this year, topping the previously stated range of $3.275 billion to $3.3 billion.

Shares of Lyft's rival Uber rose 3%. Uber is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday.

IAC climbed as much as 6% after the media and Internet company's CEO Joey Levin said in a letter to shareholders that it is exploring a possible distribution of its interests in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices. The announcement came alongside IAC's second-quarter earnings, which beat Wall Street's expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $1.19 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 95 cents on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Refinitiv. The stock later pared its gains and fell nearly 1% below its closing price amid thin trading volume.

Roku jumped 9.9% following the release of the streaming platform's better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company reported a loss per share of 8 cents on revenue of $250 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 22 cents on revenue of $224 million, according to Refinitiv. In a letter to shareholders, the company said its "ongoing investment in areas of competitive differentiation continue to drive growth and attract users, advertisers and content publishers."

Shares of American International Group rose 5.7% after the insurance company's second-quarter earnings beat estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.43 per share, versus the estimated $1.15 per share analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting. AIG's CEO Brian Duperreault said in a statement said, "General Insurance achieved its second consecutive quarter of underwriting profitability resulting from underwriting and expense discipline, and reinsurance actions, and remains on track to deliver an underwriting profit for the full year."

Fox Corporation ticked up 1.9% after the news and entertainment company beat analysts' expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents on revenue of $2.51 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 59 cents on revenues of $2.47 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company said it saw growth across across its operating segments and key revenue categories. Fox shares later lost steam and were last seen little changed in late trading.

TripAdvisor fell as much as 6.2% following the release of the travel company's lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $422 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $446 million, according to Refinitiv.

Key Points
  • The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected president but the move then was in the opposite direction and based on hopes for global growth.
  • The dramatic move in bond yields is a direct response to uncertainties for global growth due to increased tensions in the trade war, and strategists say it's unclear where the decline will stop since it is also being fueled by rate cuts by global central banks.
  • "The rule books are getting tossed.. Models are getting tossed," said one strategist. "One has to assess the degree of fear investors have. Fears are begin stoked by trade tensions..the global markets are facing a shift away from ordinary uncertainties."