Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Office Depot, Wendy's, Cambrex, Hertz & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

CVS Health – CVS reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.89 per share, 20 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above forecasts, as same-store sales rose 4.2%. CVS also raised its full-year guidance, as it continues to benefit from its acquisition of insurer Aetna, as well as increasing sales of prescription drugs.

Capri Holdings – The company formerly known as Michael Kors reported adjusted quarterly profit of 95 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, however, and Capri cut its full-year outlook on weaker-than-expected demand for Michael Kors-branded products.

CyberArk Software – The cybersecurity firm earned an adjusted 59 cents per share for its latest quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above analysts' projections, benefiting from growth in its customer base. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

Office Depot – The office products retailer beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. Revenue matched Street forecasts, helped by stronger performance in its business-to-business operations.

Teva Pharmaceutical – The drugmaker came in 3 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue above topped estimates. Separately, the company announced the departure of CFO Michael McClellan due to personal reasons.

Wendy's – The restaurant chain beat forecasts by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share. Revenue missed forecasts. A North American same-store sales increase of 1.4% was slightly above consensus forecasts.

Cambrex – The drug developer agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Permira funds for $60 per share in cash, 47% above Tuesday's closing price. The deal is valued at $2.4 billion, including assumed debt.

Lumber Liquidators – The flooring maker matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. Revenue missed forecasts, however, and the company also cut its full-year sales forecast as its sees software customer traffic.

Walt Disney – Disney missed consensus estimates by 40 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.35 per share. Revenue also fell short of forecasts. Disney said the integration of the $70 billion in assets acquired from the former 21st Century Fox was responsible for the miss.

Wynn Resorts – Wynn matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, with the casino operator's revenue slightly above analysts' estimates. The company said strength in Macau and upbeat hotel revenue in Las Vegas helped drive results.

Weight Watchers – Weight Watchers came in 14 cents a share above consensus forecasts, with quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share. The weight loss company's revenue missed forecasts. Weight Watchers also raised its full-year forecast as it sees upbeat member recruitment trends.

Match Group – Match reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, with the dating service operator also raising its full-year forecast. Match's performance was helped in part by strong subscriber growth at its Tinder service.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – Walgreens said it planned to close about 200 U.S. stores in a move it says will deliver annual cost savings of more than $1.5 billion by 2022.

Twitter – Twitter said it may have used data for personalized ads without account holder permission. It discovered and fixed the issue earlier this week, although it has not yet determined who may have been affected.

Papa John's – Papa John's reported adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, 2 cents a share shy of Street forecasts. The pizza chain's revenue came in above estimates. Papa John's is also forecasting a loss of 10 cents to 40 cents per share for 2019, compared to prior estimates of breakeven to a 50 cents per share profit.

Hertz – Hertz reported adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 37 cents per share. The car rental company's revenue came in above Wall Street forecasts, rising to a record high. Hertz said its bottom line was helped by productivity improvements.