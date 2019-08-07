What you should do now to avoid a tax surprise next year

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.US Marketsread more
The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.Marketsread more
Pricing in a trade war is hard enough, but it's being made even more challenging by having to account for President Donald Trump's Twitter feed.Traderead more
Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn is doubtful rate cuts can simply solve the problems facing the economy.Marketsread more
Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio says "the level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable."Food & Beverageread more
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock continues to fall.Marketsread more
Activist investor Carl Icahn takes aim at Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub for a 41% decline in the company's value.Marketsread more
The Trump Victory Committee raised the hefty sum with high ticket prices for fundraisers at the homes of real estate executive Joe Farrell and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen...2020 Electionsread more
The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.Marketsread more
AMD launched its new data center chip for high-performance computing on Wednesday, and customers include Google and Twitter.Technologyread more
Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the raids could be the largest such operation thus far in any single state.Politicsread more
If you wound up owing the Internal Revenue Service surprise taxes in April, you'll want to act now to avoid a similar outcome next year.
The IRS recently launched its new tax withholding estimator, a tool that aims to help filers narrow down the amount of federal income tax they should have pulled from their paychecks.
The new estimator replaces the tax withholding calculator the agency previously offered.
Revamps include the use of plain English as well as the ability to account for income from side gigs and the quarterly estimated taxes you pay on those earnings.
You may still want to dust off last year's tax documents to refer to "above the line" deductions you think you'll take for 2019, including deductions for IRA contributions outside of payroll and the student loan interest deduction.
This new tool also suggests tips to modify your Form W-4 to better tailor your income tax withholding.
"The new estimator takes a new approach and makes it easier for taxpayers to review their withholding," said Charles Rettig, IRS commissioner, in a statement.
The new tax calculator is only the latest development from the IRS as it continues to roll out changes stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
This overhaul of the tax law nearly doubled the standard deduction, eliminated personal exemptions and placed limits on certain itemized deductions.
Last year, the Treasury Department and the IRS updated the withholding tables, incorporating these changes.
In May, the tax authority also issued a draft of its 2020 Form W-4 to reflect the new tax law.
Payroll executives anticipate that filers will need to refer to their prior year's tax returns to pinpoint their withholding under the new form.
Remember, if you withhold far too much, you get a large refund the following year. But you've also given the government an interest-free loan.
Withhold too little, and you take home more cash in your paycheck. But you may owe the IRS next spring.
The IRS warns users of its estimator tool that they should revisit their withholding in 2020.
Certain taxpayers should take an even closer look.
• W-2 employees with side gigs: Got a side gig or a summer job in addition to your 9-to-5? Odds are that you aren't withholding enough in taxes to cover both streams of income.
• Former itemizers: Under the old tax law, people who itemized their tax returns may have withheld less tax from their pay.
However, fewer people are expected to itemize under the new law, so they should review their W-4s. That's because the standard deduction has been nearly doubled to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married couples who file jointly (2018).
• Families with dependents: Previously, it may have made sense for families to have less tax withheld from their pay if they had dependents.
However, the law has done away with personal and dependent exemptions. It also broadened the applicability of the child tax credit to include higher-income households.
If you haven't already made these updates to your withholding and you owed taxes in 2018, review your W-4 now.
• Retirees: You still need to reevaluate your withholding. Use Form W-4V to withhold a flat rate from your Social Security check or Form W-4P to withhold from your pension.
More from Personal Finance:
Why women are less prepared for retirement than men
Consider this investment if you're worried about losing money
These wealthy investors are trimming their stock holdings