White House to host discussion on violent online extremism – but Trump isn't expected to attend

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.Marketsread more
Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.US Marketsread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.Marketsread more
Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."Marketsread more
Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.Central Banksread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.Technologyread more
Bank stocks are getting slammed this week as the trade war heats up but some analysts say that selling is misplaced.Banksread more
Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.Politicsread more
The White House plans to host technology companies on Friday for a discussion about the rise of violent online extremism days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday and is not expected to be at the discussion.
The suspect in the El Paso case is accused of publishing an anti-immigrant screed on the web forum 8chan minutes before the attack took place. Prosecutors are handling the attack as a case of domestic terrorism.
Read more: Here's how websites like 8chan get 'taken down'
"The White House has invited internet and technology companies for a discussion on violent extremism online. The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email.
It was not immediately clear which technology companies were invited to send representatives to the White House. The major social networks and tech firms either did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC or declined to comment.
-- CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.