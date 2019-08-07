White House to host discussion on violent online extremism – but Trump isn't expected to attend

Skip Navigation
Some investors believe China will accept an economic decline to...

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.

Dow drops more than 200 points as August swoon resumes on Wall...

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

How bonds with negative yields work and why it's bad for the...

Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, CVS, Weight...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Disney's attractive new Hulu bundle expected to boost digital ads...

Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.

Banks pummeled as rates dive, but analysts say it's priced in

Bank stocks are getting slammed this week as the trade war heats up but some analysts say that selling is misplaced.

Trump says he'll bring Congress back if GOP and Dems get 'close'...

Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.

Trump to ban agencies from buying equipment or services from...

The new rule will take effect Tuesday and also applies to other telecom companies that have sparked security concerns, such as ZTE and Hikvision.

White House to host discussion on violent online extremism – but Trump isn't expected to attend

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • The White House will host technology companies on Friday for a discussion about the rise of violent online extremism days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead.
  • President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend fundraisers in the Hamptons on Friday and is not expected to be at the discussion.
  • The suspect in the El Paso case is accused of publishing an anti-immigrant screed on the web forum 8chan minutes before the attack took place.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The White House plans to host technology companies on Friday for a discussion about the rise of violent online extremism days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a fundraiser in the Hamptons on Friday and is not expected to be at the discussion.

The suspect in the El Paso case is accused of publishing an anti-immigrant screed on the web forum 8chan minutes before the attack took place. Prosecutors are handling the attack as a case of domestic terrorism.

Read more: Here's how websites like 8chan get 'taken down'

"The White House has invited internet and technology companies for a discussion on violent extremism online. The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email.

It was not immediately clear which technology companies were invited to send representatives to the White House. The major social networks and tech firms either did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC or declined to comment.

-- CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

