Your first trade for Wednesday, August 7

Stocks fell sharply, adding to the week's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.US Marketsread more
Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."Marketsread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.Central Banksread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a proposal to guarantee universal high-speed internet access on Wednesday as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.Politicsread more
Companies are beginning to warn investors about the risks that active shooters pose to their business in their annual reports.Retailread more
Two tech stocks to watch after sector's worst loss in 7 monthsTrading Nationread more
FedEx says it will not renew its ground-delivery contract with Amazon at the end of the month.Technologyread more
"It's very easy to take our cue from a false cue," argues CNBC's Jim Cramer, warning investors not to move too quickly when markets are in turmoil.Investingread more
The company blamed the disappointing results on the ongoing integration of Fox, increased streaming costs and weak theme parks attendance.Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom likely won't reach a merger agreement in time for CBS's earnings release on Thursday. The companies originally planned to have a deal by August 8.Technologyread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of AT&T.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alphabet Class C.
Dan Nathan was a buyer of Disney.
Guy Adami was a buyer of GW Pharma.
