Adidas sees better second half, confirms 2019 outlook

German sportwear company Adidas said on Thursday it expects sales growth to pick up in the second half of the year after it managed to stem a decline in Europe in the second quarter, reiterating its full-year outlook.
Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 4% to 5.51 billion euros ($6.18 billion), slightly shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.54 billion.
Attributable net profit jumped by a third to 531 million, ahead of consensus for 459 million.
The company said it was confident sales would accelerate in the second half, allowing it to confirm a full-year outlook for currency-neutral sales growth of 5-8% and net income from continuing operations of between 1.88 and 1.95 billion euros.