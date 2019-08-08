Adidas sees better second half, confirms 2019 outlook

Skip Navigation
China's exports unexpectedly rise in July but more US tariffs may...

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.

China sets the yuan midpoint at 7.0039 per dollar, weakest since...

It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.

US soybean farmers are working new markets now that exports to...

U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.

Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Robinhood gets approval to launch its popular investing app in...

Robinhood says its international subsidiary has been granted broker authorization from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

Jeffrey Epstein 'misappropriated vast sums of money from me,'...

L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump and...

US-China trade war is hurting farmers, but they're sticking with...

Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.

Facebook's Instagram boots ad partner, saying it collected info...

Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.

Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones...

NATO is carefully monitoring China's increased presence in the...

The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war endgame

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Earnings

Adidas sees better second half, confirms 2019 outlook

Key Points
  • Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 4% to 5.51 billion euros ($6.18 billion), slightly shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.54 billion.
  • Attributable net profit jumped by a third to 531 million, ahead of consensus for 459 million.
Getty Images

German sportwear company Adidas said on Thursday it expects sales growth to pick up in the second half of the year after it managed to stem a decline in Europe in the second quarter, reiterating its full-year outlook.

Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 4% to 5.51 billion euros ($6.18 billion), slightly shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.54 billion.

Attributable net profit jumped by a third to 531 million, ahead of consensus for 459 million.

The company said it was confident sales would accelerate in the second half, allowing it to confirm a full-year outlook for currency-neutral sales growth of 5-8% and net income from continuing operations of between 1.88 and 1.95 billion euros.

