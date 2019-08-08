Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Caterpillar, Apple, Foot Locker & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

"We are upgrading Disney from Neutral to Outperform and increasing our price target $20 to $150/share. We now see less risk to estimates -- FY20 consensus EPS has dropped from over $8/share a year ago to ~$6/share today -- and while Disney has outperformed the S&P500 by 8% YTD, we see scope for further upside to Disney+ investor sentiment into its U.S. launch. "

Credit Suisse said it sees further upside into the company's Disney+ launch.

Goldman said in its downgrade of Caterpillar that the U.S.-China trade war is taking its toll on the Construction machinery and equipment company.

"For the first time since we upgraded CAT to Buy in October 2016, we expect EBIT to decline in FY2 driven by meaningful production cuts in North America and China construction equipment, more than offsetting our forecasts for a Resource Industries recovery. As a result, we downgrade CAT to Neutral from Buy. Since being added to the Americas Buy List on October 10, 2016, CAT is +37% vs. our coverage +22% and S&P +33%. "

Read more about this call here.