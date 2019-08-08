Analysts are hesitant to change stock calls during the trade war because 'it can all change with a tweet'

Pricing in a trade war is hard enough, but it's being made even more challenging by having to account for President Donald Trump's Twitter feed. Markets are recovering now from the latest episode in which the president has made policy via social media, announcing a week ago that he intends to enact tariffs on all Chinese goods. The move didn't exactly come without warning, as the two sides had been saber-rattling for weeks, but it still caught markets off guard and exemplified how at the mercy both investors and corporate America are at Trump's Twitter whimsy.

Trade policy "can all change with a tweet," analyst Scot Ciccarelli at RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients in which he explained his reluctance to change his market calls with regard to tariff expectations. "We have been hesitant to swing around ratings on tariff risks and empathize with our investor partners, given the fluidity of the situation, since the narrative can shift violently with a simple tweet," he added. Trump has been largely quiet on trade since last Thursday's developments, and the markets have begun to slowly recover from a dip that took nearly 5% off the major averages. There's no telling what could happen next, but investors at least are moving as if there are no more immediate threats. So rather than change company ratings, Ciccarelli is partitioning stocks on how they would do "if cooler heads prevail" against the case where "trade tensions increase." On the side of companies that will benefit if the trade war eases his list includes Advance Auto Parts, Five Below and Home Depot. Should things get worse, those he favors include Walmart, Tractor Supply and Ollie's.

The burden of the 'half-baked' tweet