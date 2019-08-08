Why one of Google's biggest spenders is redirecting some money towards TV and video ads

Booking Holdings, the parent of Booking.com, Priceline and Kayak, has long counted on Google for traffic, spending billions of dollars a year on ads and search engine optimization. But the company is trying to diversify away from Google as it looks to build its brand through TV commercials and online videos.

In its earnings release on Wednesday, Booking said it spent $1.19 billion on so-called performance marketing in the second quarter, which primarily goes to Google. While that was an increase from $1.14 billion a year earlier, it represents a declining percentage of revenue — 31% down from 32.3%.

Booking's historical reliance on Google reflects how effective search has been for a dominant travel site. Type in "hotel in San Francisco" or "flight to Las Vegas" and one of Booking's properties would almost always show up near the top. However, Google has changed its approach in recent years, competing with Booking in various categories and making it easier to book travel directly from search results. That's made it more difficult for Booking to get the same kind of economic returns on its search spending.

Booking also competes with Expedia — the parent of Orbitz, Hotels.com and HomeAway — Trivago and increasingly Airbnb, which recently acquired HotelTonight.

"We have observed a long-term trend of decreasing performance marketing returns on investment ('ROIs'), a trend we expect to continue," Booking said in its quarterly filing. The term "performance marketing" refers to ads that have a measurable rate of effectiveness, such as clicks or sales conversions, and includes search.

"The rate of decrease may fluctuate and there may be periods of stable or increasing ROIs from time to time."

Search is what drives Alphabet, Google's parent company, and gives it the earnings power to invest in so many other areas, like cloud computing, driverless cars and anti-aging technologies. Ad revenue growth has been slowing for Google, and some companies like Booking are spelling out the problem. ANGI Homeservices, the IAC unit that owns Angie's List and HomeAdvisor, said in a shareholder letter on Wednesday that it saw an unanticipated increase in the cost of customers from Google, its largest source of traffic.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.