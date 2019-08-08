Chipotle is testing a replacement for its queso

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio said, "The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward. We have...Food & Beverageread more
Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it is testing a new queso in three markets.
Fifty-two restaurants across Dallas, Detroit and San Diego have been offering a Queso Blanco since July 29. It's made with Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers. All test markets saw an increase in Queso Blanco sales after the first week, the company said.
"We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso," Nevielle Panthaky, head of Chipotle's culinary division, said in a statement.
Chipotle released its first queso in September 2017. After failing to resonate with customers, the chain tweaked the recipe. Spokeswoman Laurie Schalow said the Queso Blanco will replace Chipotle's original queso on menus if it successfully passes through the restaurant's testing process.
On the company's earnings call last month, CEO Brian Niccol teased several menu additions. He said carne asada — an additional steak protein option — is in its final stages of testing. Chipotle is also developing quesadillas using ovens, which could mean desserts or nachos down the line.