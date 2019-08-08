Here are the most in-demand jobs in the UK, according to Glassdoor

The role of a project manager is the most sought after among British jobseekers and comes with an average salary of £41,808 ($50,925), new data has shown.

Associated with a variety of industries such as construction, a project manager is responsible for overseeing specific assignments that have set objectives, deadlines and cost limitations. Their duties include delegating jobs, managing the risks involved in a project, and making sure they run on time and to budget.

In the report published Thursday, global jobs site Glassdoor unveiled the 10 most in demand jobs in the U.K., with project manager topping the list. Roles in technology, finance and the admin sector were the most sought after, with the research also showing that 90% of the most popular jobs paid above the national average.

According to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics, the median weekly income in the U.K. last year was £569 per week, or £29,588 per year.

Business analyst was the second most sought-after position, with an average salary of £39,127, according to Glassdoor's data. Data scientist, which offered an average annual income of £46,665, was the third most popular role.