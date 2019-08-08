Hong Kong says dollar peg working well, no large outflows

Skip Navigation
China's exports unexpectedly rise 3.3% in July, imports fall 5.6%

Economists polled by Reuters expect July's exports to fall by 2% from a year ago, and imports to decline by 8.3% over the same period.

China sets the yuan midpoint at 7.0039 per dollar, weakest since...

It was the first time that the midpoint had been weaker than 7 per dollar since 2008, according to Reuters.

Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

US soybean farmers are working new markets now that exports to...

U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.

Jeffrey Epstein 'misappropriated vast sums of money from me,'...

L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump and...

US-China trade war is hurting farmers, but they're sticking with...

Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.

Facebook's Instagram boots ad partner, saying it collected info...

Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.

Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones...

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war endgame

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

NATO is carefully monitoring China's increased presence in the...

The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Apple. Eli Lilly studying if iPhones and Apple Watches can help...

Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.

Currencies

Hong Kong says dollar peg working well, no large outflows

Key Points
  • The Hong Kong dollar peg with the U.S. dollar is working normally and there are no signs of large capital flows in or out of the city, despite recent market volatility and social unrest, officials said on Wednesday.
  • The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 to the greenback.
  • The currency dropped 0.2% on Monday, its largest daily fall since 2016, amid the U.S.- China trade war and the Chinese yuan depreciation.
Hong Kong one-hundred dollar banknotes and U.S. one-hundred dollar banknotes.
Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Hong Kong dollar peg with the U.S. dollar is working normally and there are no signs of large capital flows in or out of the city, despite recent market volatility and social unrest, officials said on Wednesday.

Paul Chan, financial secretary, and Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, made the remarks at a news conference.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 to the greenback.

The currency dropped 0.2% on Monday, its largest daily fall since 2016, as the escalation in the U.S.- China trade war and the sharp Chinese yuan depreciation sparked a sell-off in global markets.