Is the Apple credit card really a better deal?

Apple, the tech giant best known for the iPhone, launched a credit card this week. It's called the Apple Card, and it's linked to your iPhone's Wallet app and Apple Pay.

Apple's pitch with the card? It starts with cash and goes deep with security and design.

This week, Jon Fortt takes a closer look at the new credit card and compares it to the features you can get elsewhere. Is it really a good deal?

Joining him this week: Sara Rathner from NerdWallet as well as CNBC's Deirdre Bosa.

