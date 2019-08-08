JP Morgan: 'Defense is a haven again,' buy while global uncertainty persists

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Kraft Heinz is cratering: Stock hits all-time low after finally...

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio said, "The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward. We have...

Food & Beverageread more

S&P 500 rallies 1%, Dow jumps more than 150 points as bond yields...

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.

US Marketsread more

These start-ups are trying to predict how climate change will...

Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.

Rising Risksread more

This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says Nomura...

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but the investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.

Marketsread more

Twitter locks McConnell's campaign account for tweet violating...

Twitter locked Mitch McConnell's campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, for posting a video of a profanity-laden protest outside of McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky.

2020 Electionsread more

Roku is a 'runaway train,' analyst says, stock soars after...

Roku reported second quarter results that surpassed analysts expectations and showed strong growth in advertising on the platform.

Technologyread more

These high-yield stocks could overcome the sell-off to reach...

With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...

Trading Nationread more

Cramer: Consumers are keeping US bond yields from going negative

"If we were two-thirds industrial and one-third consumer, then we would have negative yields," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

US Economyread more

Scaramucci: CEOs holding back spending because China tariffs too...

Corporate leaders want more clarity from President Trump on the long-term plan to deal with China, says ex-White House aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Politicsread more

Vegetarians are torn over trying Burger King's plant-based...

Burger King's Impossible Whopper launches nationwide Thursday.

Restaurantsread more

Withdrawal of US troops in Syria strengthened ISIS resurgence,...

Syrian forces backed by the United States are struggling to contain ISIS following President Donald Trump's partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, a Defense...

Politicsread more

After mocking Apple, Samsung removes the headphone jack from its...

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a headphone jack, even though Samsung used to make fun of Apple for removing it and requiring dongles.

Technologyread more
Investing

JP Morgan: 'Defense is a haven again,' buy while global uncertainty persists

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Aerospace and defense stocks are a good entry point into the market amid a confusing macroeconomic landscape, according to J.P. Morgan.
  • "Defense stocks have outperformed recently due in part to their relative immunity to macroeconomic risks, including China trade, falling interest rates, and currency fluctuation," said the firm's aerospace and defense analyst Seth Seifman.
  • After stocks suffered their worst day of the year on Monday, defensive names such as Huntington Ingalls have bounced back nearly 3%, while the S&P is up 1.4%.
Boeing's final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Travis Dove | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Buy aerospace and defense stocks amid global economic uncertainty and an ongoing trade war, J.P. Morgan said Thursday.

The firm put out its monthly "Balance of Power" report focusing on good entry points into the market amid a confusing macroeconomic landscape.

"Defense is a haven again," said J.P. Morgan's aerospace and defense analyst Seth Seifman. "Defense stocks have outperformed recently due in part to their relative immunity to macroeconomic risks, including China trade, falling interest rates, and currency fluctuation."

Defense stocks have outperformed the broader markets despite trade war tensions, currency wars and unprecedented low interest rates globally. After stocks suffered their worst day of the year on Monday, defensive names like Huntington Ingalls, which is the largest military shipbuilding company in the country, have bounced back nearly 3%, while the S&P is up 1.4%.

Seifman said defense stocks are working better now because valuations are more reasonable right now, while valuations where "clearly stretched in early 2018."

Stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing are more attractive because markets have become more comfortable with their "fattish" budgets and deficit cutting isn't a priority in Washington this year, Seifman said.

"We think some investors started focusing on Defense pensions during the 2018 selloff, heightening valuation concerns, and now there is a better understanding of how pension will be a source of cash...for some time," said Seifman.

Huntington Ingalls is J.P. Morgan's top pick after under performance earlier in the year.

"The stock has recovered from other earnings disappointments this year, and with the long-term outlook little changed, risk-reward looks attractive," said Seifman.

J.P. Morgan also likes metals engineering and manufacturing company Arconic.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.