Kraft Heinz is cratering: Stock hits all-time low after finally reporting its earnings

Shares of Kraft Heinz fell more than 13% on Thursday, hitting an all-time low, as a look at its second-quarter results showed further erosion in its business.

The company once again delayed the filing of its financial results with regulators, wrote down the value of its business by an additional $1.22 billion, and offered investors little insight into when the decline of its business might abate.

Shares of the food giant that was constructed by private equity firm 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, have fallen nearly 30% year-to-date as sales have stalled and profit has dropped. It's had to defend a model based cost-cutting and deal-making, as opportunities for both have dried up.