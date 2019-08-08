Kraft Heinz is cratering: Stock hits all-time low after finally reporting its earnings

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio said, "The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward. We have...Food & Beverageread more
Shares of Kraft Heinz fell more than 13% on Thursday, hitting an all-time low, as a look at its second-quarter results showed further erosion in its business.
The company once again delayed the filing of its financial results with regulators, wrote down the value of its business by an additional $1.22 billion, and offered investors little insight into when the decline of its business might abate.
Shares of the food giant that was constructed by private equity firm 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, have fallen nearly 30% year-to-date as sales have stalled and profit has dropped. It's had to defend a model based cost-cutting and deal-making, as opportunities for both have dried up.
In hopes of a turnaround, it brought in former marketing executive, Miguel Patricio, earlier this year to shift its focus from cost-cutting to growing brands like Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, Planters and Jell-O. Patricio previously had been marketing chief at Anheuser-Busch InBev.
"The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward," Patricio said in a statement Thursday. " We have significant work ahead of us to set our strategic priorities and change the trajectory of our business."
The company disclosed earlier this year it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission into its accounting policies and internal controls. The SEC investigation launched an internal review, which caused Kraft Heinz to twice delay filing its annual report.
In May, one of the company's biggest investors, Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz was in "a dispute with its auditor. "
It filed that report in June, saying it had completed an internal review of its procurement practices. The internal review identified adjustments that resulted in an understatement of the cost of products sold totaling $208 million, including misstatements of $175 million.
Kraft Heinz then cautioned the SEC investigation was ongoing.
In forms filed Thursday with the SEC, Kraft Heinz said it has to delay filing its quarterly reports for the first and second quarters of 2019 because management identified a "material weakness" regarding the "the level of precision" with which it allocated cash flow projections to certain brands, that impacted its assessment of goodwill and other assets.
Kraft Heinz said it has added "additional internal control procedures to enhance the level of precision."
In its preliminary second-quarter results, Kraft Heinz said its net income in the first half of the year was half the amount it was in the first six months of 2018.
Kraft Heinz said it would write down the value of its Eastern emerging markets, Brazilian, U.S. refrigerated and Latin America exports businesses by about $744 million. In addition, it recorded a $474 million write-down of its Miracle Whip, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Philadelphia, and Cool Whip brands.
Kraft Heinz had hired an investment bank earlier this year to explore options, including a sale, for its Maxwell House brand, but has so far faced tepid interest.
Earlier this year, the company wrote down two of its biggest brands, Kraft and Oscar Mayer, by $15 billion.