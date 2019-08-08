More than 300 released after ICE arrests nearly 700 in Mississippi raids

After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested nearly 700 potentially undocumented immigrant workers in Mississippi, more than 300 of those taken into custody were released on Thursday, according to Bryan Cox, an ICE spokesman.

"All persons released were transported back to their respective arrest locations," Cox said. "We took them all back to the plants where they were arrested. No one had to procure transportation to get themselves back."

The agency did not provide further information regarding the releases.

Immigration officials raided five Mississippi food processing plants Wednesday, arresting 680 mostly Latino workers in a move witnesses said came with "no warning."

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, planned months ago, targeted seven plants belonging to five companies: Peco Foods, PH Foods Inc., Koch Foods, Pearl River Foods and A&B Inc.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said 107 Mexican nationals had been arrested in the raids, according to Reuters.

The raids happened hours before President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, where gunman Patrick Crusius was charged with capital murder for a mass shooting that left 22 people dead and 26 injured.